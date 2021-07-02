Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Position Open: General Dentist for Milwaukee Dental Group

Title: General Dentist

Work Site: Milwaukee Dental Group- 5542 W Fond Du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216

Duties:  Examine, diagnose, and treat dental patients, providing a wide range of dental services including teeth cleaning, plaque removal, cavity-filling, dental prosthetics, teeth-whitening, tooth extractions, root canals, and dental surgeries. Prescribe and review X-rays and other tests to diagnose dental problems. Identify and treat tooth decay, and design and fit prosthetics (bridges, crowns and dentures). Apply oral sedation or anesthesia, perform dental procedures and surgeries on diseased tissue and/or bone, and prescribe medication as needed. Educate patients on oral hygiene practices and preventive dental care.

Requirements: Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) or Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree and Wisconsin license to practice dentistry. Full-time, days. 

To apply, send resume to  ourhrfiles@gmail.com 

