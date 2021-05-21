Position Open: SIOP Manager at Master Lock Company

Master Lock Company LLC is seeking a SIOP Manager in Oak Creek, WI with the following requirements: Master’s Degree in Engineering Management or Supply Chain, or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 5 years of related experience. Required skills: review and update forecast, production schedules and material requirements through SIOP process using connected ERP tools and BI systems (5 years); review material shortages, stock outages, and safety stock levels to meet customer requirements through exception management transactions (5 years); use ERP Systems and Excel to assess impact to materials availability from customer sales opportunities affecting demand for product above plan (5 years); analyze inventory levels and product demands using ABC Inventory Analysis, Root Cause Analysis and review large data sets using Excel and adjust safety stocks for optimum service & inventory (5 years). Master Lock is a brand co under Fortune Brands.

Apply by emailing ahutkowski@mlock.com.