Ascension Wisconsin Partners with the Social Development Commission and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to Expand Access to COVID-19 Vaccinations

Ascension Wisconsin announced it is partnering with community organizations Social Development Commission (SDC) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) to host two free community vaccination clinics on Saturday, May 1. By combining efforts and resources, the health system and community organizations are expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations in Milwaukee neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The three organizations share a common goal to increase accessibility, eliminate barriers and support the equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“By combining the strengths of Ascension Wisconsin and our community partners, together we’ll have a greater impact on protecting the health of our community,” said Reggie Newson, Chief Impact and Advocacy Officer, Ascension Wisconsin. “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with SDC and BGCGM to bring these life-saving vaccines to Milwaukee residents, especially those who are the most vulnerable in our community.”

As the state’s largest community action agency serving people experiencing poverty, SDC believes education and vaccination are needed to recover communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

“We hear a lot of talk about health care disparities,” George Hinton, SDC CEO, said. “This clinic eliminates barriers like a lack of transportation that prevent people from getting the vaccine. We want to make vaccination as easy as possible.”

BGCGM is one of the largest and longest youth-serving agencies in Milwaukee and the largest Boys & Girls Club in the country.

“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted the families and communities our Clubs serve, and we know based on scientific evidence that vaccines are the key to ending this pandemic and saving lives,” Kathy Thornton-Bias, BGCGM president and CEO, said. “We want to remove as many barriers to the vaccine as possible for communities where vaccination rates are still lagging. We’re grateful to Ascension Wisconsin for partnering with us and making this free clinic possible.”

COVID-19 vaccination, along with continued safety measures, offer the best protection from COVID-19 and ending this pandemic.

WHEN: Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Social Development Commission, 1730 W. North Ave., Milwaukee

CALL: 414-906-4607, to make an appointment

WHEN: Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Mary Ryan Club, 3000 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee

CALL: 414-447-5333, to make an appointment

The vaccine clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 16 and up. Vaccines are free of charge. No ID or proof of insurance will be required. Individuals age 16 and 17 will need to have a parent or legal guardian sign a consent form to receive the vaccine. Appointments are strongly recommended but walk-ins are welcome.

Second dose appointments will be administered at the same locations on Saturday, May 22.

About Ascension Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, Ascension operates 24 hospital campuses, more than 100 related health care facilities and employs more than 1,200 primary and specialty care clinicians from Racine to Eagle River. Serving Wisconsin since 1848, Ascension is a faith-based health care organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is the largest non-profit and Catholic health system in the U.S., operating more than 2,600 sites of care – including 145 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities – in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.ascension.org.

About Social Development Commission

For more than 50 years, the Social Development Commission has operated as the Community Action Agency for Milwaukee County. SDC serves as a planner, coordinator, and provider of human service programs for low-income individuals and families residing in Milwaukee County. The agency is an intergovernmental commission and is governed by a board of 18 citizens from Milwaukee County, each of whom hold the title of “Commissioner.” For more information on SDC’s programs and services, visit cr-sdc.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) is one of the largest and longest youth-serving agencies in Milwaukee and the largest Boys & Girls Club in the country. With 44 locations in the city of Milwaukee, BGCGM provides youth ages 4-18 with fun, enriching after-school and summer programming including academic support, mentorship, organized athletics, arts, and nutritious meals. Our programs strengthen academic performance, build character, encourage healthy lifestyles, and meet the basic needs of Milwaukee’s youth. More than 80 percent of BGCGM’s annual budget goes toward youth programming. Learn more at www.bgcmilwaukee.org.