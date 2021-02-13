NOTICE OF SPRING PRIMARY AND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL NONPARTISAN PRIMARY FOR

COUNTY SUPERVISOR, DISTRICT 10

AND SAMPLE BALLOT

(February 16, 2021)

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a Spring Primary Election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on February 16, 2021, at which the officers named below shall be nominated. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, in the sample ballot below.

INFORMATION TO VOTERS

Upon entering the polling place, a voter shall state his or her name and address, show an acceptable form of photo identification, and sign the poll book before being permitted to vote. If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification, the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles. If a voter is not registered to vote, a voter may register to vote at the polling place serving his or her residence, if the voter presents proof of residence in a form specified by law. Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot. Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall retire alone to a voting booth and cast his or her ballot except that a voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward. An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not in any manner advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

The voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“Automark” or “ExpressVote”), to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen or use the keypad to select the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote.

Spoiled Ballots

If the voter spoils an optical scan ballot, he or she shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve, so the marks do not show. The voter shall insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. If a central count system is used, the voter shall insert the ballot in the ballot box and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly. A voter may select an individual to assist in casting his or her vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that he or she is unable to read, has difficulty reading, writing or understanding English or that due to disability is unable to cast his or her ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

A sample of the official ballot is posted with this notice.

Wards 60, 108, 109, 110, 111, 113, 114, 116, 117, 144, 147, 148, 149, 172, 173, 174, 178, 183, 184, 188, 189, 191, 192, 193, 194, 195, and 199 will have the following County Supervisor, District 10 contest on their ballot in addition to those contests shown on the sample ballot.

County Supervisor, District 10

Vote for 1

Aleyah Anderson

Darrin B. Madison, Jr.

Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones

Danielle McClendon

James M. Ferguson, II

write-in

Wards 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 116, 117, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 153, 154, 155, 156, 158, 159, 160, 169, 170, 171, 172, 173, 174, 175, 189, 191, 192, 193, 194, 195, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 203, 205, and 214 will have the following School Board Director, District 4 contest on their ballot in addition to those contests shown on the sample ballot.

School District of Milwaukee

School Board Director, District 4

Vote for 1

Aisha Carr

Dana Kelley

Victor Nwagbaraocha

Cheryl Hayes

write-in

Wards 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, 142, 176, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 187, and 188 will have the following School Board Director, District 5 contest on their ballot in addition to those contests shown on the sample ballot.

School District of Milwaukee

School Board Director, District 5

Vote for 1

Abbie Fishman

Jilly Gokalgandhi

Kahri Phelps Okoro

Alex Brower

Write-in

MILWAUKEE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS

Tim Posnanski

Rick Baas

Dawn Martin

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk