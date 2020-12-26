Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Public Notice – American Towers LLC is proposing to expand the existing tower compound

Public Notice

American Towers LLC is proposing to expand the existing tower compound by 18’-3” x 27’, along with a 30 ft buffer surrounding the current and proposed lease area, at 7124 W Fond du Lac Avenue, Milwaukee, Milwaukee County, WI, 53218, Parcel Number 2120336110. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Interested persons may comment or raise concerns about the proposed action by submitting an e-mail to enviro.services@americantower.com.
Paper comments can be sent to: American Towers LLC, Attn: Environmental Compliance, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact
concerns and must be received on or before January 19, 2021. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project.

