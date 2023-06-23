Public Notification of Completion of a National Traumatic Brain Injury Study Performed in Milwaukee County

A research study on the effect of Tranexamic Acid (TXA) versus Placebo on 6-Month Functional Neurologic Outcome in Patients with Moderate or Severe Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) has been completed in Milwaukee County.

About the research

This study was performed by the Resuscitation Outcomes Consortium (ROC) – a collaboration of 10 U.S. and Canadian sites that perform emergency research. A total of 1063 patients were enrolled in the TBI study. Milwaukee County was one of the ROC sites where Milwaukee County Emergency Medical Services and the Medical College of Wisconsin performed this research.

Of the 1063 patients enrolled nationwide, 105 patients were enrolled in Milwaukee County between September 2015 and February 2017. 79 patients (75.2%) were male and 26 (24.8%) were female. 59 patients (56.2%) were White, 35 (33.3%) were Black or African American, 3 (2.9%) were Asian, and 8 (7.6%) were other or unreported race. 12 patients (11.4%) were Hispanic.

Study Results

The study found that among patients with moderate to severe TBI, out-of-hospital TXA administration within 2 hours of injury compared with placebo did not significantly improve 6-month neurologic outcome as measured by the Glasgow Outcome Scale – Extended (GOS-E).

For additional information, please contact Dr. M. Riccardo Colella at (414) 804-6493 or via email at RRC@mcw.edu.