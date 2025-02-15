Researchers Study How Police Interactions Affect the Mental Health of Young Black Men in Milwaukee

By Dakota Barnes-Rush

A new research project in Milwaukee is diving deep into how police interactions affect the mental health of young Black men.

Dr. Katherine Quinn and Dr. Sara Kohlbeck, both from the Medical College of Wisconsin, are leading the study. They hope their findings will spark change in how communities and police interact.

The research, which began in October, is still in its early stages. Quinn, an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said the study uses two approaches.

First, researchers are conducting interviews with young Black men who have experienced police violence.

These interviews explore their mental health challenges and personal stories.

Second, they plan to survey 200 young Black men to gather more data and better understand how police interactions affect mental health.

Kohlbeck, the director of the Division of Suicide Research and Healing at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said the idea for the study came from her work with the Milwaukee Suicide Review Commission.

This group reviews suicides in the community each month and noticed cases where individuals died by suicide during or shortly after police interactions.

“We wanted to understand what’s happening in these situations,” Kohlbeck said. “Nationally, suicide rates among young Black individuals are rising, and we wanted to focus on this population to address health disparities.”

Why this research is important

Quinn said the topic is relatively new in public health research.

“This is an understudied area,” Quinn said. “We’re trying to understand what’s happening so we can use the data to inform changes in mental health care, policing practices and social justice systems.”

The researchers hope their findings will spark honest conversations in Milwaukee communities about how police interactions affect mental health.

They also aim to work with community leaders to develop better policies and programs that improve relationships between young Black men and police officers.

‘We need to change hearts and minds‘

Although the study is still ongoing, Kohlbeck and Quinn hope their findings will lead to both immediate and long-term changes.

In the short term, they plan to share their results with groups that include law enforcement representatives.

In the long term, the researchers hope their research will inspire systemic changes in law enforcement practices and mental health care systems.

For example, they want to see more culturally relevant support services for young Black men and more Black and brown mental health care providers who can relate to their experiences.

“We need to change hearts and minds,” Kohlbeck said. “It’s not just about changing policies — it’s about changing how people think about these issues.”

Obstacles abound

Both researchers emphasized the importance of therapy and emotional expression for young Black men dealing with trauma or stress from police interactions.

However, they also acknowledged that there’s a long way to go in providing accessible mental health resources for this group.

“We need more support systems that are culturally relevant,” Kohlbeck said. “And we need more Black and brown mental health care providers who can create safe spaces for young men to open up.”

Quinn added that expressing emotions like sadness or fear should not be stigmatized for men.

“When providers can talk about these issues without judgment, it makes it easier for young men to share their experiences.”

By listening to young Black men and sharing their stories, Quinn and Kohlbeck hope to inspire meaningful change in policing practices, mental health care and community support systems.

“We want this data to help create better relationships between young Black men and police,” Quinn said, “so we don’t see these mental health consequences anymore.”

How you can participate

The interviews for this study began in October and will continue through early spring. Young Black men in Milwaukee who are interested in participating can call or text 414-436-6568 for more information about the study.