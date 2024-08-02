PUBLIC NOTICE

Jones Fish Hatcheries and Distributors Doing Business as: Wisconsin Lake & Pond Resource (WLPR) proposes to chemically treat areas on waterbodies at the below locations for aquatic plants and/or algae. WLPR may perform treatment periodically and as needed from March – November, annually. Warning signs will be posted within 150’ of the affected areas at the time of treatment which will include any restrictions relating to water use. Waterbodies and sizes covered with this notice include:

Private Pond, 0.27 acres – SESE S12 T08N R21E

WLPR will hold a public informational meeting on the proposed treatments if five or more individuals, organizations, special units of government, or local units of government request one in writing. The person or entity requesting the meeting shall state a specific agenda of topics including problems and alternatives to be discussed. The request for the public informational meeting must be sent in writing to the Wisconsin Lake & Pond Resource, N7828 Town Hall Rd. Eldorado, WI 54932 and to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Water Permit Central Intake – Attn. APM, PO Box 7185, Madison, WI 53707 within five days of this publication.