Notice of Intentions to Install One 60-foot Positive Train Control Tower Within the CP Watertown Subdivision

Public Notice:

As part of the federal requirement pursuant to Rail Safety Improvement Act (RSIA) of 2008 and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), CP wishes to inform the general public of our intentions to install one (1) 60-foot Positive Train Control tower within the CP Watertown Subdivision in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, 53208. The tower will be installed in disturbed land along the railroad right-of-way. Tower #08820 will be located 270-feet south of the intersection of W Blue Mound Road and N 44th Street, south of the W Wisconsin Avenue overpass, at railroad mile post 88.20. The tower will include antennae for Positive Train Control (PTC) applications along with other railroad communication requirements. If members of the public would like to submit comments regarding the potential for the pole to cause adverse effects to historic properties, they may do so by contacting CP’s Community Connect Line (Tel: 1-800-766-7912; community_connect@cpr.ca). Comments must be received within 30 days of the publication of this Notice.

Any other questions or comments regarding CP implementation of Positive Train Control or ongoing operations can be directed to:

Media

Breanne Feigel

Tel: (403) 319-3932

Media Line: 1-855-242-3674

E-Mail: breanne_feigel@cpr.ca

General Public

Community Connect Line

Tel: 1-800-766-7912

E-Mail: community_connect@cpr.ca