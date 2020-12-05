Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

In Memory of Audry Pleasant-Gaynor

AUDRY PLEASANT-GAYNOR

AUDRY PLEASANT-GAYNOR, Born April 7, 1927 peacefully slept into eternity on November 22, 2020. She was a 75-year Milwaukee resident, who along with her first husband, Rev. Murphy Pleasant, Sr. (deceased), was fully active in this community and her church. She was a devoted mother to Otis McIntyre (deceased), Murphy, Jr. (deceased), Barbara, and Dwight Pleasant. The viewing will be at Tabernacle Community B.C. (2500 W. Medford) on December 15, 2020 at 10 AM. An invitation only service (due to coronavirus) will follow at 11 AM. Live streaming will be available at www.tcbchurch.com and on demand after the service via the Heritage Funeral Home website and Barbara Pleasant’s Facebook page.

