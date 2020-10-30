Notice of General Election

and

Sample Ballots

November 3, 2020

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a general election to be held in the City of Milwaukee, on November 3, 2020, at which the officers named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office to be voted for, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office and under the appropriate party or other designation, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, in the sample ballot below.

INFORMATION TO VOTERS

Upon entering the polling place, a voter shall state his or her name and address, show an acceptable form of photo identification and sign the poll book before being permitted to vote. If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification, the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles. If a voter is not registered to vote, a voter may register to vote at the polling place serving his or her residence if the voter provides proof of residence. Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot. Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall retire alone to a voting booth or machine and cast his or her ballot except that a voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward. An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not in any manner advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Voting for President and Vice President

A vote for candidates for President and Vice President is a vote for the presidential electors of those candidates. A write-in vote for President and Vice President must designate the name of a presidential candidate. A write-in vote for a candidate for President only will be counted. A write-in vote for a candidate for Vice President only will not be counted.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

The voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval next to the write-in line. When voting for President and Vice President, the voter shall fill in the oval next to the set of candidates (ticket) for president and vice president for whom he or she intends to vote. To vote for a Presidential ticket that does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the names of persons of his or her choice in the spaces provided and fill in the oval next to the write-in lines. On referendum questions, the voter shall fill in the oval next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall fill in the oval next to “no” if opposed to the question.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“Automark” or “Express Vote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen at the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. When voting for President and Vice President, the voter shall touch the screen at the set of candidates (ticket) for president and vice president for whom he or she intends to vote. To vote for a Presidential ticket that does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the names of persons of his or her choice in the spaces provided. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen at “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen at “no” if opposed to the question.

Spoiled Ballots

If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, he or she shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve so the marks do not show. The voter shall then insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve, or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. If a central count system is used, the voter shall insert the ballot in the ballot box and discard the sleeve, or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting his or her vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that he or she is unable to read, has difficulty reading, writing, or understanding English, or that due to disability is unable to cast his or her ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 29, 30, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 78, 79, 80 and 81 will have all the contests shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Wards 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 140 and 146 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice.

Representative to the Assembly, District 10

Vote for 1

David Bowen (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 41, 43, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 53 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice.

Representative to the Assembly, District 11

Vote for 1

Dora Drake (Democratic)

Orlando Owens (Republican)

write-in

Wards 208, 209, 210, 211, and 212 will not have a State Senator contest and will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Representative to the Assembly, District 13

Vote for 1

Sara Rodriguez (Democratic)

Rob Hutton (Republican)

write-in

Wards 82, 85, 86, 87 and 93 will not have a State Senator contest and have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Representative to the Assembly, District 14

Vote for 1

Robyn Vining (Democratic)

Bonnie Lee (Republican)

write-in

Wards 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 138, 139, 141, 142, 143, 144, 145, 147, 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 170, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 187, 188, 189, 190 and 191 will have the following State Senator contest and Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

State Senator, District 6

Vote for 1

LaTonya Johnson (Democratic)

Alciro Deacon (Republican)

write-in

Representative to the Assembly, District 16

Vote for 1

Kalan Haywood (Democratic)

Dennis C. Walton (Independent Walton For Change)

write-in

Wards 44, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 83, 84, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165 and 166 will have the following State Senator contest and Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

State Senator, District 6

Vote for 1

LaTonya Johnson (Democratic)

Alciro Deacon (Republican)

write-in

Representative to the Assembly, District 17

Vote for 1

Supreme Moore Omokunde (Democratic)

Abie Eisenbach (Republican)

write-in

Wards 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 153, 154, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 167, 168, 169, 171, 172, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 203, 204, 205 and 214 will have the following State Senator contest and Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

State Senator, District 6

Vote for 1

LaTonya Johnson (Democratic)

Alciro Deacon (Republican)

write-in

Representative to the Assembly, District 18

Vote for 1

Evan Goyke (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247 and 248 will not have a State Senator contest and will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Representative to the Assembly, District 19

Vote for 1

Jonathan Brostoff (Democratic)

Helmut Fritz (Republican)

write-in

Wards 293, 294, 295, 296, 297, 298, 299, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 313, 314, 315, 316 and 317 will not have a State Senator contest and will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Representative to the Assembly, District 20

Vote for 1

Christine M. Sinicki (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 33 and 34 will have the following State Senator contest and Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

State Senator, District 8

Vote for 1

Neal Plotkin (Democratic)

Alberta Darling (Republican)

write-in

Representative to the Assembly, District 22

Vote for 1

Janel Brandtjen (Republican)

write-in

Wards 206, 207, 213, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 266, 267, 268, 279, 280, 309, 310, 311, 312, 326 and 327 will not have a State Senator contest and will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Representative to the Assembly, District 7

Vote for 1

Daniel G. Riemer (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 222, 223, 224, 225, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 249, 250, 251, 254, 255, 256, 257, 321, 323 and 324 will not have a State Senator contest and will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Representative to the Assembly, District 8

Vote for 1

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (Democratic)

Angel C. Sanchez (Republican)

write-in

Wards 269, 270, 271, 272, 273, 274, 275, 276, 277 and 278 will have the following State Senator contest and Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

State Senator, District 28

Vote for 1

Adam Murphy (Democratic)

Julian Bradley (Republican)

write-in

Representative to the Assembly, District 84

Vote for 1

Mike Kuglitsch (Republican)

write-in

Wards 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 226, 227, 252, 253, 258, 259, 260, 281, 282, 283, 284, 285, 286, 287, 288, 289, 290, 291, 292, 306, 307, 308, 320, 322 and 325 will not have a State Senator contest and will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Representative to the Assembly, District 9

Vote for 1

Marisabel Cabrera (Democratic)

Veronica Diaz (Republican)

write-in

All other contests will be the same as those on the sample ballot posted with this notice.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Tim Posnanski

Rick Baas

Dawn Martin

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk