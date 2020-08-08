Notice of Partisan Primary and

Sample Ballots

August 11, 2020

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a partisan primary to be held in the City of Milwaukee on August 11, 2020, at which the nominees for the offices named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office under the appropriate party, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, if any, in the sample ballot included with this notice.

Information to Voters

Upon entering the polling place, a voter shall state his or her name and address, show an acceptable form of photo identification and sign the poll book before being permitted to vote. If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification, the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles. If a voter is not registered to vote, a voter may register to vote at the polling place serving his or her residence, if the voter presents proof of residence in a form specified by law. Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot. Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall retire alone to a voting booth and cast his or her ballot except that a voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward. An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not in any manner advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

At the partisan primary, the voter shall select the party of his or her choice. Voting for candidates of more than one party may invalidate the ballot. The voter must cast a vote for individual candidates.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

• If a party preference is designated, and votes are cast for ballot candidates of another party or write-in votes are cast in another party, only votes cast in the designated party will count.

• If a party preference is not designated, and votes are cast for candidates (or write-in votes are cast) in more than one party, no votes will be counted

Within the party of his or her choice, the voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval next to the write-in line.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“Automark” or “Express Vote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen at the party of his or her choice. The voter shall then touch the screen at the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote.

The vote should not be cast in any other manner. Not more than five minutes’ time shall be allowed inside a voting booth. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in marking his or her vote may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

Spoiled Ballots

If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, he or she shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve, so the marks do not show. The voter shall then insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. If a central count system is used, the voter shall insert the ballot in the ballot box and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting his or her vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that he or she is unable to read, has difficulty reading, writing or understanding English or that due to disability is unable to cast his or her ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s

employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 29, 30, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 78, 79, 80 and 81 will have all the contest shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Wards 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 41, 43, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 53 will have the following State Senator contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

State Senator, District 4

Vote for 1

Lena C. Taylor

write-in

Republican Party

State Senator, District 4

write-in

Constitution Party

State Senator, District 4

write-in

Wards 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 41, 43, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 53 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 11

Vote for 1

Curtis Cook II

Dora Drake

Tomika S. Vukovic

Carl Gates

write-in

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 11

Vote for 1

Orlando Owens

write-in

Constitution Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 11

write-in

Wards 33 and 34 will have the following State Senator contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

State Senator, District 8

Vote for 1

Neal Plotkin

write-in

Republican Party

State Senator, District 8

Vote for 1

Alberta Darling

write-in

Constitution Party

State Senator, District 8

write-in

Wards 33 and 34 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 22

write-in

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 22

Vote for 1

Janel Brandtjen

write-in

Constitution Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 22

write-in

Wards 44, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 83, 84, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165 and 166 will have the following State Senator contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

State Senate, District 6

Vote for 1

LaTonya Johnson

Michelle Bryant

write-in

Republican Party

State Senate, District 6

Vote for 1

Alciro Deacon

write-in

Constitution Party

State Senate, District 6

write-in

Wards 44, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 83, 84, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165 and 166 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 17

Vote for 1

Mike Brox

Supreme Moore Omokunde

Chris Walton

write-in

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 17

Vote for 1

Abie Eisenbach

write-in

Constitution Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 17

write-in

Wards 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 140 and 146 will have the following State Senator contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

State Senator, District 4

Vote for 1

Lena C. Taylor

write-in

Republican Party

State Senator, District 4

write-in

Constitution Party

State Senator, District 4

write-in

Wards 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 140 and146 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 10

Vote for 1

David Bowen

write-in

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 10

write-in

Constitution Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 10

write-in

Wards 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 153, 154, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 167, 168, 169, 171, 172, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 203, 204, 205 and 214 will have the following State Senator contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

State Senate, District 6

Vote for 1

LaTonya Johnson

Michelle Bryant

write-in

Republican Party

State Senate, District 6

Vote for 1

Alciro Deacon

write-in

Constitution Party

State Senate, District 6

write-in

Wards 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 153, 154, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 167, 168, 169, 171, 172, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 203, 204, 205 and 214 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 18

Vote for 1

Evan Goyke

write-in

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 18

write-in

Constitution Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 18

write-in

Wards 206, 207, 213, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 266, 267, 268, 279, 280, 309, 310, 311, 312, 326 and 327 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 7

Vote for 1

Daniel G. Riemer

write-in

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 7

write-in

Constitution Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 7

write-in

Wards 208, 209, 210, 211, 212, will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 13

Vote for 1

Sara Rodriguez

write-in

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 13

Rob Hutton

write-in

Constitution Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 13

write-in

Wards 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 226, 227, 252, 253, 258, 259, 260, 281, 282, 283, 284, 285, 286, 287, 288, 289, 290, 291, 292, 306, 307, 308, 320, 322 and 325 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 9

Vote for 1

Christian Saldivar

Marisabel Cabrera

write-in

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 9

Vote for 1

Veronica Diaz

write-in

Constitution Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 9

write-in

Wards 222, 223, 224, 225, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 249, 250, 251, 254, 255, 256, 257, 321, 323 and 324 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 8

Vote for 1

Sylvia Ortiz-Velez

JoAnna Bautch

write-in

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 8

Vote for 1

Ruben Velez

Angel C. Sanchez

write-in

Constitution Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 8

write-in

Wards 293, 294, 295, 296, 297, 298, 299, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 313, 314, 315, 316 and 317 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot rather than the one shown on the sample ballot included with this notice:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 20

Vote for 1

Christine M. Sinicki

write-in

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 20

write-in

Constitution Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 20

write-in

All other contests will be the same as those on the sample ballot posted with this notice.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Tim Posnanski

Rick Baas

Dawn Martin

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk