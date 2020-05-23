Checking In: How are You Doing as We Confront the Coronavirus?

By Sam Woods

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

So, how are you doing?

This week, we check in with community organizers at the Hmong American Women’s Association to learn how they are managing during these challenging times.

‘Never lose hope, there will be better days’

Who: Nataya Luang, community organizer at Hmong American Women’s Association

Neighborhood: Washington Park

How has your life been since we’ve been told to stay indoors?

So far, my life has been reserved and less active. I’m usually on the go and have plans every single day. I always occupy myself and never stay home. But since the order, it’s hard to cope with the same routine.

What do you feel you need more of?

I feel like I need more time outside with nature and not stuck in my own house, but I’ve become more understanding of why we’re being quarantined. It’s best for everyone to stay home.

What do you need less of?

Honestly, I feel like I actually don’t need less of anything. It’s really nice taking the time out to take care of yourself, and with that you begin to discover new things about yourself.

Say something to inspire your neighbor.

We gotta stay strong and get through this together. Never lose hope, there will be better days.

‘Stay home and be safe’

Who: Fantasy Vang, southeast Asian community organizer

Neighborhood: Washington Park

How has your life been since we’ve been told to stay indoors?

Life has been tough and crazy to be honest. I feel overwhelmed staying home, especially due to being in high school. I’ve been doing online assignments and it’s a lot. Been eating a lot and having so much free time, to the point where I’m tired of sleeping. I dislike staying home now, but, at the same time, I know it’s for the safety of everyone.

What do you feel you need more of?

I feel like I need more crafting stuff to do things at home. It’s boring being stuck at home and having nothing much to do besides homework from school and my job from home. And more sanitized things for my home. We need masks and gloves for every home to be safe.

What do you need less of?

I need less free time. Since the COVID-19 stay-at-home law, I’ve been sleeping a lot and just doing nothing much besides work and school online, and so it’s just boring to me. Need people to stop going outside!

Say something to inspire your neighbor.

During this COVID-19, please stay home and be safe! Reach out to organizations if you need help! Stay healthy and remain indoors. Love you all! Take care and have a wonderful terrific day!

‘I feel that all I do is sleep, eat and repeat’

Who: Mai Vue, HAWA’s daughters, southeast Asian community organizer

Neighborhood: Menomonee River Hills

How has your life been since we’ve been told to stay indoors?

My life since we have been told to stay home is stressful. I feel that all I do is sleep, eat and repeat. As a college student, online learning is definitely tough to transition to. Also having to attend work through Zoom is different.

What do you feel you need more of?

I feel that I need more accurate information about the coronavirus. There are a lot of news sources that explain COVID-19 in so many different aspects.

What do you need less of?

I feel that I need less on the death rate of COVID-19. We get it that the virus is deadly, but there are articles always talking about the death rate but never the recovery rate. The death rate scares people more and causes them to do more outrageous things.

Say something to inspire your neighbor.

Let us all stay safe and help each other to end COVID-19. The sooner, the better, the quicker we can all enjoy summer.