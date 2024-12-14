‘It’s More About Prevention’: Police Chief Jeffrey Norman on Gun Violence in City

By Edgar Mendez

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

When Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was sworn in as the head of MPD in 2021, the city was in the midst of a historic rise in gun violence.

The increase in shootings since the beginning of the pandemic peaked in 2022, when the city recorded an all-time high 215 murders, most of them gun-related. The city also recorded a record high in non-fatal shootings that year with 867.

Those numbers have dropped since then. Both homicides and nonfatal shootings decreased in 2023, and that pace continued this year.

Norman discussed gun violence in the city and other issues recently with Edgar Mendez, gun violence solutions reporter for NNS.

Q: Gun violence is down in the city, although it’s still higher than pre-pandemic levels. Can you talk about what MPD’s done to help reduce gun violence in the city?

A: Firearm violence has always been a focus. It’s been a collaborative effort and a focus of our Violent Crime Plan in 2023. It’s a comprehensive plan using our own resources in conjunction with the community. One example is Operation Summer Guardian, where we meet with partners and talk about those that are engaging in firearm violence.

Q. Another example is VR-PHAST (Violence Response- Public Health and Safety Team. We’re also working with community orgs, the county, DHS (Wisconsin Department of Health Services), MFD (Milwaukee Fire Department and the Office of Community Wellness and Safety.

A: We all have a place in helping to reduce gun violence. It’s also our job to not only form a response to gun violence but be preventative by providing things like gun locks and working with schools, talking to our youth and ensuring that our young ones understand the dangers of firearms and how to prevent violence.

It’s more about prevention than it is to intervene and arrest.

Q. What have been the biggest challenges in the city in addressing gun violence?

A: The biggest issues are poor conflict resolution and the availability of firearms. Arguments, fights, road rage, and, unfortunately, guns become the game changer.

We have to continue to work with the community and work with entities that can help intervene and talk to people about how to appropriately resolve your conflict. It’s important that we are part of that conversation.

Q. How has your department worked to get guns off the streets?

A: One of the programs we utilize is Operation Summer Guardian, which involves proactive engagement. We also utilize data from ShotSpotter to find out where there’s illegal gunfire.

Another big thing is practicing policing in a positive manner. You’re not just an occupying force. You’re talking to kids and residents who live on these blocks so you’re building trust while also being vigilant with those who are carrying and using firearms in an illegal manner. We have to continue to have a feedback loop with residents.

We also have a weekly public safety review. One involves federal checks where we engage with cases that involve firearm sale denials and cases when we have individuals going to our local gun shops who may be felons or who may be straw purchasers and then doing aggressive follow-up.

Q, Has community engagement with MPD improved in the past few years?

A: Yes, we are better than where we used to be. But, the proof is in the pudding. We have monthly cursory reviews. We also took it upon ourselves to take a deep data dive to ensure obligations are being fulfilled. We have better conversations with the ACLU, but our data is also showing that [our department] has improved but also maintained that improvement.

But you don’t rest on your laurels. Constitutional policing is not a fad, it’s a way of life in terms of law enforcement. We want these behaviors to be ingrained in officers into the 24th century.

Q. What types of support do Milwaukee police officers receive to help support improved policing?

A: Officers are receiving continuous training from the [police] academy, but we also have a risk manager who oversees our inspections. We have training bulletins and regular communications and reminders.

We work collaboratively with the ACLU on accountancy training, and we’ve shown marked improvement. Training and continuous development is a cornerstone of our academy.