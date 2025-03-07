Am I Healthy? (Part II)

Kweku’s Korner

An Interview with Dr. Kweku and Dr. Sheriece Sadberry

By Dr. Sheriece Sadberry

Q: What about obesity being a disease?

• Obesity is not a disease. What? I know that has been the language for the past decades. I want you to take notice that what they are calling a disease is your weight issue, this is rooted in the fat phobia of our society.

• There is also debate within the medical community about whether this can be classified as a disease because there is no universal agreement on what is the medical issue that is being treated. Remember there are so many factors that contribute to someone’s health, the disease is not weight.

• There is a very small percentage of people who have metabolic issues, dysfunctional regulatory systems, or other underlining diseases that may need intervention, but that is not a weight issue; that is a health issue. Like thyroid disease, PCOS, or Melanocortin system dysfunction, these are not diagnosed via BMI, nor should the intention of treatment be weight loss.

• The reality is that our bodies are designed to maintain weight, and some people have a higher set point than others. We come in all beautiful shapes and sizes. I would caution people that if you have to go to extremes to lose weight and to maintain weight loss, then that is not the body you are meant to have. Many people who have tried dieting will experience rebound effects as a result, where they regain weight and sometimes more. Your body doesn’t trust you anymore. This is not a failure; it is about acceptance and quieting the noise of fat shaming in our society.

• This is also true for people with eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia, disorders we don’t talk about much in the Black and Brown communities. These are still based on the fear of weight gain. We are trying to control our body or control our emotions by controlling our bodies and trying to force our body into a space it doesn’t naturally want to go.

Q: From a psychological perspective, how can someone focus on their health?

A: Overall, the most important way to improve health is stress management. Chronic stress has a greater negative impact on health than weight. That is achieved by:

1. Developing meaningful relationships.

2. Go outside for 20 minutes every day. We need sun and fresh air.

3. Move your body. A brisk walk is exercise. We are too sedentary.

4. Eat what you like and add what you need. I tell people to cook at home more, save money, and know they are eating real ingredients. Don’t cut out food groups.

5. Resistance training increases lean muscle for bone health.

6. Get 8-9 hours of sleep every night.

7. Pause for 5 minutes every day. Sit still and breathe deep, slow breaths.

8. Reduce electronic and social media use.

9. Have hobbies, enjoy life, LAUGH, and smile more.

10. Love yourself, self-compassion, and grace.

11. Go to therapy. Go to Church. Wherever you feel supported and get the guidance you need in life.

At the end of the day, if these same people who are putting these medications out there cared about the well-being of their patients, they would be working to change greater issues in society. Society needs to remove barriers for people to feel safe in their neighborhoods, reduce biases, reduce poverty and the squeezing of the middle class, increase access to adequate medical treatment and reduce the cost of medical treatment, etc.

There is only so much you can tell an individual to do to manage their stress when the world adds to it!