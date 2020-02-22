FSIS Announces Food Inspector Recruitment Events in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is holding a recruitment event in Wisconsin in March to hire food safety inspectors.

FSIS is the agency responsible for protecting the public’s health by ensuring the safety of the nation’s commercial supply of meat, poultry and processed egg products. Inspectors account for the largest category of employees in the agency, with over 7,500 nationwide. They play a critical role in protecting public health by inspecting all FSIS-regulated products before they can be sold to consumers.

At the recruitment event, potential candidates will have an opportunity to apply and receive assistance with the USAJOBS application process.

When: Tuesday, February 25 to Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Workforce Development Center of Western Wisconsin, 2615 East Ave. South, La Crosse, Wis. 54601.