Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

FSIS Announces Food Inspector Recruitment Events in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is holding a recruitment event in Wisconsin in March to hire food safety inspectors.

FSIS is the agency responsible for protecting the public’s health by ensuring the safety of the nation’s commercial supply of meat, poultry and processed egg products. Inspectors account for the largest category of employees in the agency, with over 7,500 nationwide. They play a critical role in protecting public health by inspecting all FSIS-regulated products before they can be sold to consumers.

At the recruitment event, potential candidates will have an opportunity to apply and receive assistance with the USAJOBS application process.

When: Tuesday, February 25 to Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Workforce Development Center of Western Wisconsin, 2615 East Ave. South, La Crosse, Wis. 54601.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383