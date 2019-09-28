Medical College Of Wisconsin Joins In Celebration Of 100th Anniversary Of Milwaukee Urban League

Dozens of medical and educational professionals and physicians from the Medical College of Wisconsin joined the Milwaukee Urban League (MUL) at a special reception on September 5 in celebration of the 100th anniversary of MUL. The event was co-hosted by MCW Provost and Executive Vice President Joseph Kerschner, MD and Gregory M. Wesley, JD, Senior Vice-President Strategic Alliances and Business Development.

The proceeds help support MUL’s education and employment programs which promote economic vibrancy for hundreds of Milwaukee area residents every year.

“Partnerships like those with the Medical College of Wisconsin are critical as the Milwaukee Urban League continues to work to empower communities and change lives,” said Dr. Eve M. Hall, President and CEO of the Milwaukee Urban League. “Our programs provide job placement for the current workforce and fund educational programs to assist future workers and leaders. Working together, we make the community better. We are appreciative of the many individuals who generously support the Milwaukee Urban League.”

The 100 Medical Professionals for 100 Years event is one in a series of receptions where diverse groups of community leaders are lending their support to the Milwaukee Urban League as it celebrates 100 years of service.

The Milwaukee Urban League has a goal of raising $1 million by the end of 2019 to celebrate its centennial year.

Individuals with questions may contact the Milwaukee Urban League at 414-374-5850, ext. 129.

Donations may also be made on MUL’s website – www.tmul.org – by clicking on the donate button on the homepage.