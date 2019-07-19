Position Open: Project Manager for Community Engagement at Greater Milwaukee Foundation

24-Month Term Opportunity:

Project Manager for Community Engagement

Partnering with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Project Manager for Community Engagement will oversee our new work with Harambee, Halyard Park and Brewer’s Hill residents and stakeholders. This is a commitment of 32-40 hours/week for 24 months. Successful candidates must possess and Associates degree and have experience leading/participating in neighborhood partnership work, preferably in the 3 neighborhoods; an equivalent combination of education and experience may be considered. A valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and reliable transportation is required.

For additional information and to apply, please visit

www.greatermilwaukeefoundation.org/about-us/careers/