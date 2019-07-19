Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Position Open: Project Manager for Community Engagement at Greater Milwaukee Foundation

24-Month Term Opportunity:
Project Manager for Community Engagement

Partnering with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Project Manager for Community Engagement will oversee our new work with Harambee, Halyard Park and Brewer’s Hill residents and stakeholders. This is a commitment of 32-40 hours/week for 24 months. Successful candidates must possess and Associates degree and have experience leading/participating in neighborhood partnership work, preferably in the 3 neighborhoods; an equivalent combination of education and experience may be considered. A valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and reliable transportation is required.

For additional information and to apply, please visit
www.greatermilwaukeefoundation.org/about-us/careers/

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383