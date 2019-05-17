Milwaukee Bucks Unveil Mural in Walker’s Point

By Nyesha Stone

The Milwaukee Bucks are on fire! After years of doubt, the Bucks are showing out on and off the court. This prior Tuesday, the Bucks unveiled a Bucks-theme mural located on the back of the Brix Apartment Lofts.

This is one of many murals that will be commissioned by the Bucks to add to the vibrancy and creativity of Milwaukee.

The Bucks partnered with Chicago-based art activation agency Muros, Milwaukee artist and designer David Mark Zimmerman known as Bigshot Robot, 12th District Alderman José Pérez, the Department of Neighborhood Services, and Brix Apartments by Hovde Properties to make this mural a possibility.

According to Bigshot Robot, he spent about 88 hours over a 10-day period to complete the mural.

He hopes his mural inspires others to go for their dreams.

“To see our city glowing and uprising in passion and self-love, it’s amazing,” said Bigshot Robot.

He also added that he’s proud of the work the Bucks have been putting in when it comes to improving Milwaukee.

“It’s cool to see how much [the Bucks] put towards the city,” he said.

Ald. Pérez said the area where the mural resides, is home to many murals. “We’re proud to have this in the district because it belongs here,” he said.

Along with the future murals to come, the Bucks have also been planting trees around the city. The Bucks are committed to building the city up, and want to involve the community in the process.

To find out more about the Milwaukee Bucks initiatives, visit https://www.nba.com/buck/community.