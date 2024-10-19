Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Milwaukee Gathers for ThriveOn King Open House Celebration

Hand painted vinyl mural celebrating prominent Milwaukee residents (Photo/Karen Stokes)

By Karen Stokes

After years of planning, the former Gimbels-Schuster’s building on King Drive, vacant and considered an eyesore for 30 years, has undergone a remarkable transformation.

ThriveOn King, located at 2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, serves as the hub for three important north side neighborhoods: Halyard Park, Harambee, and Brewers Hill.

This location was chosen for its potential to create a significant impact and to fulfill the vision of providing economic and social benefits to communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by disparities.

Attendees enjoyed music, artwork provided by Milwaukee artists, and snacks provided by Kinship Community Food Center, Lush Popcorn, Honeybee Sage, and Northern Chocolate Company.

Attendees at ThriveOn King open house (Photo/Karen Stokes)

A hand-painted vinyl mural was unveiled featuring prominent Milwaukeeans including Mildred Harpole, Dr. Howard Fuller, Dr. James Cameron, Lula Reams, and Rueben Harpole.

The ThriveOn Collaboration of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Royal Capital are committed to making generational investments throughout Milwaukee’s Bronzeville community and beyond.

ThriveOn King will feature community, commercial, and residential spaces that offer new resources and opportunities to the neighborhood. The first floor of the building will house anchor tenants, Malaika Early Learning Center, JobsWork MKE, and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, and will also feature community gathering space, public art, wellness space, healthy food options, and more. ThriveOn King will also serve as the new home for the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and house the Medical College of Wisconsin’s community engagement programs.

The upper floors will consist of 90 units of affordable housing for mixed-income housing for families, seniors, and students.

