Come Join Our Team!

MCSO is Seeking Applicants for Correctional Officer Positions

During National Corrections Officers Week, May 5th through May 11th, 2019, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is encouraging members of the community, including residents from communities of color, to apply for the position of Correctional Officer.

Successful candidates should expect to be assigned to one of three shifts and work some holidays, weekends, and overtime. Individuals must successfully complete our training program and be at least 19 years of age.

Successful candidates should possess a high school diploma or equivalent and be of good moral character. College course work in law enforcement, criminal justice, psychology, sociology, education or social work is preferred. Persons convicted of a felony and not pardoned, will not be considered for appointment. The starting salary is $18.53 to $21.29 per hour plus benefits. For additional information and to apply visit our website at https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Sheriff.

President Ronald Reagan was the first president to recognize the great and sometimes extremely difficult work of those in the corrections profession. Correction officers are critical to the day to day operations of correctional facilities. On May 5, 1984 Reagan issued Proclamation 5187, as National Corrections Officers Week.

If you are interested in booking one of our members to discuss career opportunities with the MCSO for your career day or job fair, please contact Faithe Colas, Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement at 414-278-5226 or Faithe.Colas@milwaukeecountywi.gov.

