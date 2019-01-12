Ascension Wisconsin Held Several Community Conversations at St. Joseph and St. Francis

By Nyesha Stone

Despite the things that make us different, we all hope to have good health. The health of the community matters and the community should have a say so, in what services and resources they need when it comes to health.

Earlier this week, Ascension Wisconsin held four Community Conversations in Milwaukee. The sessions were held within two days, with each day hosting two sessions. The sessions on Jan. 8 was held at St. Joseph’s, located at 5000 W. Chambers St., and the other two were held on Jan. 9 at St. Francis, located at 3237 S. 16th St.

Community members were eager to share their opinions about what the community needs, health wise. According to a PowerPoint presented by Ascension Wisconsin, they’ve provided $292 million in community benefits, and so these listening sessions help them direct where their money should go into the community.

On Wednesday, Ascension Wisconsin announced their partnership with Emerus Holdings Inc. to expand health care in Wisconsin. Emerus is based in Texas and is a hospital operator and is the nation’s leading developer of micro-hospitals. According to their site, micro-hospitals, “have an average of eight to 10 short-stay beds each and provide some of the simpler acute and emergency services commonly performed in much bigger hospitals.”

By having community sessions, these new initiatives and ideas can be told to the people, so their aware of the new resources. But, to also get the opinions of the people on anything that impacts the community.

Community members stated at the first session that “neighborhood anchors,” such as St. Joe’s should go to neighborhood schools and teach health—and the many factors that affect health.

According to the Power Point, a few of the root causes of poor health are poverty, lack of preventative care, discrimination, etc.—all of the traumas poor communities go through. These sessions give a face and voice to the people, while Ascension is able to better understand the neighborhoods they serve.

To find out how to participate in future Ascension community conversations, visit their site at https://healthcare.ascension.org/.