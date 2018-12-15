The Salvation Army Receives $10,300 Contribution from AT&T to Support their Emergency Lodge Shelter

By Rhea Riley

AT&T Wisconsin helps Milwaukee’s stay warm this holiday season with $10,300 contribution to the Salvation Army of Milwaukee’s county and their Emergency Lodge Shelter.

“We are very grateful to AT&T for this generous contribution that will support our Emergency Lodge Shelter,” said Major Steve Merritt, divisional commander for The Salvation Army. “This financial support from AT&T will support vital services that help those experiencing homelessness get back on their feet and eventually transition to safe housing. We are also grateful for the donation of winter gear to help keep our Milwaukee neighbors warm this winter.”

Located at 1730 N. 7th St., the Emergency Lodge has serviced Milwaukee’s homeless since its establishment in 1979. The lodge is equipped with 120 beds, where residents can receive three meals a day, as long as they are drug and alcohol free and maintain a steady income to prepare for their new affordable home.

Each resident is also provided with a social worker to help create a personalized plan to assist with their transition. While at the lodge residents have access to several services that cater to mental health, a medical clinic, children’s development program, emergency assistance and more.

According to the Salvation Army, the lodge transitions 80 percent its residents from shelter to homes each year. Last year more than 1,500 people received emergency shelter and meals from the lodge.

“The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is making a real difference in the community by helping those less fortunate during their time of need,” said Scott T. VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin. “As part of our commitment to the communities we serve, AT&T is proud to support the Emergency Lodge Shelter and help those experiencing homelessness in the city.”

In addition to the contribution, on Nov. 14, of this year, AT&T began setting up donation bins at local stores and offices. AT&T employees and volunteers were encouraged to use the bins to donate various warm winter items—warm socks, hats gloves and coats—to residents at the shelter.

This is not the first time AT&T has donated to the Salvation Army and its Emergency Lodge Shelter. In June of this year, AT&T Pioneer’s Greater Milwaukee Life Member Club, a volunteer group of retired and active employees, contributed $2,719.48 to purchase four new computers for the children at the lodge as a part of their children’s development program.

AT&T’s contribution and winter item donations are part of organizations ongoing commitment to give back to its local communities.

To learn more about the Emergency Lodge Shelter visit their website at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/usc