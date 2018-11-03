Notice of General Election, Advisory Referendum and Sample Ballots November 6, 2018

Notice of General Election and

Sample Ballots

November 6, 2018

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE

Notice is hereby given of a general election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on November 6, 2018, at which the officers named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office to be voted for, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office and under the appropriate party or other designation, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, in the sample ballot included with this notice.

INFORMATION TO VOTERS

Upon entering the polling place, a voter shall state his or her name and address, show an acceptable form of photo identification and sign the poll book before being permitted to vote. If a voter does not have acceptable photo identification, the voter may obtain a free photo ID for voting from the Division of Motor Vehicles. If a voter is not registered to vote, a voter may register to vote at the polling place serving his or her residence if the voter provides proof of residence. Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot. Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall retire alone to a voting booth or machine and cast his or her ballot except that a voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward. An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not in any manner advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

Where Optical Scan Voting is Used

The voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote and fill in the oval next to the write-in line. On referendum questions, the voter shall fill in the oval next to “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall fill in the oval next to “no” if opposed to the question.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“Automark or ExpressVote”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen at the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote. On referendum questions, the voter shall touch the screen at “yes” if in favor of the question, or the voter shall touch the screen at “no” if opposed to the question.

The vote should not be cast in any other manner. Not more than five minutes’ time shall be allowed inside a voting booth. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in marking his or her ballot may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

Note: A voter must vote for Governor and Lieutenant Governor jointly on one ticket. A vote for Governor is also a vote for Lieutenant Governor. To vote for persons whose names do not appear on the ballot, write the names of individuals for both offices on the lines provided.

If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, he or she shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve so the marks do not show. The voter shall then insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. If a central count system is used, the voter shall insert the ballot in the ballot box and discard the sleeve or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting his or her vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that he or she is unable to read, has difficulty reading, writing, or understanding English, or that due to disability is unable to cast his or her ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

A sample of the official ballot is included with this notice.

Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 29, 30, 31, 32, 37, 38, 39, 40, and 42 will have the same contests as those shown on the sample ballot included with this notice.

Wards 206, 207, 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 249, 250, 251, 252, 253, 254, 255, 256, 257, 258, 259, 260, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 266, 267, 268, 279, 280, 281, 282, 283, 284, 285, 286, 287, 288, 289, 290, 291, 292, 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 311, 312, 320, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, and 327 will have the following State Senate contest on their ballot:

State Senator, District 3

Vote for 1

Tim Carpenter (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 82, 85, 86, 87, 93, 208, 209, 210, 211, and 212 will have the following State Senate contest on their ballot:

State Senator, District 5

Vote for 1

Dale Kooyenga (Republican)

Julie Henszey (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 293, 294, 295, 296, 297, 298, 299, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 313, 314, 315, 316, and 317 will have the following State Senate contest on their ballot:

State Senator, District 7

Vote for 1

Jason Red Arnold (Republican)

Chris Larson (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 206, 207, 213, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 266, 267, 268, 279, 280, 309, 310, 311, 312, 326, and 327 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 7

Vote for 1

Daniel G. Riemer (Democratic)

Matthew J. Bughman (Libertarian)

write-in

Wards 222, 223, 224, 225, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 249, 250, 251, 254, 255, 256, 257, 321, 323, and 324 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 8

Vote for 1

Angel C. Sanchez (Republican)

JoCasta Zamarripa (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 226, 227, 252, 253, 258, 259, 260, 281, 282, 283, 284, 285, 286, 287, 288, 289, 290, 291, 292, 306, 307, 308, 320, 322, and 325 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 9

Vote for 1

Marisabel Cabrera (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 140, and 146 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 10

Vote for 1

David Bowen (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 41, 43, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, and 53 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 11

Vote for 1

Jason M. Fields (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 8, 35, 36, 78, 79, 80, and 81 will have the same Representative to the Assembly, District 12, contest as shown on the sample ballot included with this notice.

Wards 208, 209, 210, 211, and 212 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 13

Vote for 1

Rob Hutton (Republican)

Dennis McBride (Democratic)

write-in

Ward 82, 85, 86, 87, and 93 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 14

Vote for 1

Matt Adamczyk (Republican)

Robyn Vining (Democratic)

Rick Braun (Libertarian)

Steven Shevey (Independent, The Moderation Party)

write-in

Wards 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 138, 139, 141, 142, 143, 144, 145, 147, 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 170, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 187, 188, 189, 190, and 191 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 16

Vote for 1

Kalan Haywood (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 44, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 83, 84, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165, and 166 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 17

Vote for 1

David C. Crowley (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 153, 154, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 167, 168, 169, 171, 172, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 203, 204, 205, and 214 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 18

Vote for 1

Evan Goyke (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, and 248 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 19

Vote for 1

Jonathan Brostoff (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 293, 294, 295, 296, 297, 298, 299, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 313, 314, 315, 316, and 317 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 20

Vote for 1

Christine Sinicki (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 33 and 34 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 22

Vote for 1

Janel Brandtjen (Republican)

Aaron Matteson (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 269, 270, 271, 272, 273, 274, 275, 276, 277, and 278 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Representative to the Assembly, District 84

Vote for 1

Mike Kuglitsch (Republican)

Erica Flynn (Democratic)

write-in

Wards 8, 33, 34, 35, 36, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, and 90 will have the following Special Nonpartisan contest on their ballot for Aldermanic District 5:

Alderperson, District 5

Vote for 1

Nikiya Dodd

Matthew Elder

write-in

MILWAUKEE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS

Nancy Penn

Tim Posnanski

Rick Baas

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk

NOTICE OF ADVISORY REFERENDUM

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WISCONSIN

November 6, 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that at an advisory referendum election to be held in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, the following proposed Resolution of the County Board will be submitted to a vote of the people:

The County Clerk is authorized to schedule an advisory referendum concurrent with the fall

general election on November 6, 2018. The advisory referendum shall read:

“Do you favor allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana?”

The question will appear on the ballot as follows:

“Do you favor allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana?”

YES

NO

EXPLANATORY LANGUAGE AND EFFECT OF VOTE

The advisory referendum question is being submitted to the electors of the County as a means of providing information regarding whether the electors favor the actions and policies proposed in the question. The referendum is advisory only. The results of the advisory referendum are not binding on the County.

A “yes” vote advises the County that you are in favor of allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana.

A “no” vote advises the County that you are opposed to allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana.

In the event that a majority of electors voting on the question listed above vote “yes” on that question, the County will be advised in favor of the action or policy described in the question; if a majority of electors vote “no”, the County will be advised against the action or policy described in the question. The referendum is advisory only. The results of the advisory referendum are not binding on the County.

Persons with questions about the advisory referendum should contact the office of the Milwaukee County Clerk. A copy of the entire text of the Resolution 18-333 directing the submission of the advisory referendum question can be obtained from the office of the Milwaukee County Clerk, 901 N 9th Street, Room 105, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Nancy Penn

Tim Posnanski

Rick Baas

Done in the County of Milwaukee

On the 5th day of November, 2018

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk