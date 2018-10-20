Forman Mills Explodes Onto Milwaukee Retail Scene with New Store at Midtown Center

Compiled by Courier Staff

Forman Mills, one of the fastest-growing major retailers in the off-price apparel sector (www.FormanMills.com), announced that the national retailer is opening its first location in Wisconsin Friday, Oct. 19. The department-style store is located at 4061 N. 54th St. in Milwaukee at the Midtown Center.

Opening festivities are scheduled for Oct. 19 through Oct. 20, including FREE haircuts for kids, FREE food samplings and FREE entertainment. The first 200 adults in line on Friday and Saturday morning will also receive a FREE gift card.

“Hard working families deserve quality, fashionable apparel, and home decor at affordable prices right in their own neighborhood. Prices are ridiculously low to help consumers stretch their hard-earned dollars that much further,” said Desiree Atkins, marketing manager at Forman Mills. “Since its inception, Forman Mills has built neighborhood stores and created jobs in local communities.”

One hundred new jobs were created with the opening of this store.

Designer fashions for the entire family

The new Forman Mills store boasts more than 53,000-square-feet of designer fashions sold at significant discounts on high-profile brand name apparel. Often, Forman Mills prices are so low, that high-profile brands prohibit the company from advertising their products on radio, TV and the internet.

Forman Mills offers apparel for every member of the family. There is a wide assortment of men’s, women’s and children’s every day and special occasion apparel, athletic and fashion footwear and boots, lightweight and heavy outerwear and home fashions that run the gamut from picture frames and candles to food, blankets, pillows and gift items. In addition, the company has extensive activewear, fashion accessory, jewelry, school uniform, infant, toddler and layette departments, and just in time for the holidays, brand name electronics and toys.

Since its inception, the company has delivered affordable, quality merchandise to eager consumers in underserved, urban areas through its unique and enthusiastic marketing tactics. The Forman Mills “shout,” heard on television and in radio spots around the country, has become the battle cry of the exceptional-value category shopper. Catchy slogans and a bright yellow store front also help make Forman Mills a powerful and recognizable force on the retail scene.

With the opening of the new Midtown Milwaukee store and the Station Plaza location in Philadelphia (both opening Oct. 19), the company now operates 41 store locations from Chicago to the Bronx, with more in the planning stages as the company continues its aggressive expansion across the United States.

More information is available at www.FormanMills.com.

Renowned for low prices, bright-yellow store fronts, and catchy slogans, Forman Mills is headquartered in Pennsauken, N.J., with 41 super stores, across 11 states. The company is committed to bringing quality goods, at rock-bottom prices to families in communities often underserved by retailers.