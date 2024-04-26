Find Your Political Home with the African American Roundtable

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

“I for one believe that if you give people a thorough understanding of what confronts them and the basic causes that produce it, they’ll create their own program, and when the people create a program, you get action.” — Malcolm X

You’ve probably seen or heard the stories: Statistically, Milwaukee is one of the worst cities for Black people to live in.

A 2023 study by SmartAsset ranked Milwaukee as the fourth worst place to live for Black people in the U.S. based on three categories: median income for Black families, percentage of Black people in the workforce, and number of Black people who have a bachelor’s degree. According to the National Association of Realtors, 4% of Milwaukee-area home buyers in 2022 were Black, while 93% were white.

The African American Roundtable (AART) believes that we do not have to accept these conditions. We believe that we can deepen our understanding of how we arrived at these conditions, do transformative self-work, organize, and demand a better future for ourselves, our families, and our communities.

That’s why we’re inviting you to make AART your political home. You can become a member by following these simple steps: visit our website, fill out the Membership Interest Form, complete a one-on-one with someone from our staff or a member, and attend orientation. The cost is only $5 per month or $60 annually.

So, why join AART? Our mission is to organize, nurture, and transform Black leaders to build power in service of Black liberation. Our vision is to be a joyful, political home for Black people to thrive in liberated, interconnected communities. Our values are Authentic Relationships, Liberation, Love, Organization, Community and Transformation.

We offer bi-monthly training, monthly political education spaces, bi-annual socials, and opportunities to work and grow towards Black liberation together. You’ll be surrounded by like-minded individuals who are passionate about creating change in Milwaukee. This city may have a label as being one of the worst for us, but we’re working on a daily basis to ensure that it doesn’t remain that way.

We’ve reimagined Milwaukee’s future, and it’s glorious. Black people are thriving, safe and happy. Our schools and neighborhoods are invested in. There are ample green spaces for our youth to play in. We have adequate healthcare and housing. Our arts and technology spaces are flourishing. We have the freedom to just be.

We believe we can get there, but the question is, do you? If your answer was “yes” or “maybe,” then we invite you to take the first step and become a member today. If your answer was “no,” that’s okay too. We invite you to have a conversation with AART; you can email us at devin@africanamericanroundtable.org.

We are at a critical point in history where we need all Black people to work towards and help us win the future that we deserve. Our liberation will take all of us, not just some of us.

If our mission, vision, and values align with what you want for yourself, your family, your neighbors and community, join us.

Until victory!