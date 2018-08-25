Position Open – IT Business Analyst-Finance

Master Lock Company LLC is seeking an IT Business Analyst-Finance in Oak Creek, WI w/the following requirements: BS degree in Information Systems, Information Technology and/or Comp Sci or related field or foreign equiv degree. 5 yrs of related exp.

Required skills:Implement Oracle E-Business Suite (11i&R12) Financial Applications and other 3rd party applications that integrated with Oracle (5 yrs); Utilize PL/SQL, Oracle Developer Tools (Oracle Forms and Reports), Workflows and XML Publisher to query Oracle database and develop custom components (RICE) and customize Oracle EBS R12 Application (5 yrs); Write functional specification and design documents such as, BR100, MD70 and MD50 using the Oracle Unified Method (OUM) or AIM 6.x toolset (3 yrs); Troubleshoot and resolve Oracle applications issues/gaps using Oracle Diagnostics or logging Service Requests with Oracle Support (5 yrs).

Apply at www.masterlock.com, Careers, & search for job #18-0114