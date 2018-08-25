Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Position Open – IT Business Analyst-Finance

Master Lock Company LLC is seeking an IT Business Analyst-Finance in Oak Creek, WI w/the following requirements: BS degree in Information Systems, Information Technology and/or Comp Sci or related field or foreign equiv degree. 5 yrs of related exp.

Required skills:Implement Oracle E-Business Suite (11i&R12) Financial Applications and other 3rd party applications that integrated with Oracle (5 yrs); Utilize PL/SQL, Oracle Developer Tools (Oracle Forms and Reports), Workflows and XML Publisher to query Oracle database and develop custom components (RICE) and customize Oracle EBS R12 Application (5 yrs); Write functional specification and design documents such as, BR100, MD70 and MD50 using the Oracle Unified Method (OUM) or AIM 6.x toolset (3 yrs); Troubleshoot and resolve Oracle applications issues/gaps using Oracle Diagnostics or logging Service Requests with Oracle Support (5 yrs).

Apply at www.masterlock.com, Careers, & search for job #18-0114

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Danielle L Miller
Yasmine Outlaw
Ana Martinez-Ortiz
Evan Casey

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383