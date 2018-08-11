Notice of Partisan Primary and

Sample Ballots

August 14, 2018

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

TO THE VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE:

Notice is hereby given of a partisan primary to be held in the City of Milwaukee on August 14, 2018, at which the nominees for the offices named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office under the appropriate party, each in its proper column, in the sample ballot included with this notice.

INFORMATION TO VOTERS

Upon entering the polling place, a voter shall state his or her name and address, show an acceptable form of photo identification and sign the poll book before being permitted to vote. If a voter is not registered to vote, a voter may register to vote at the polling place serving his or her residence, if the voter presents proof of residence in a form specified by law. Where ballots are distributed to voters, the initials of two inspectors must appear on the ballot. Upon being permitted to vote, the voter shall retire alone to a voting booth and cast his or her ballot except that a voter who is a parent or guardian may be accompanied by the voter’s minor child or minor ward. An election official may inform the voter of the proper manner for casting a vote, but the official may not in any manner advise or indicate a particular voting choice.

At the partisan primary, the voter shall select the party of his or her choice. Voting for candidates of more than one party may invalidate the ballot. You must cast a vote for individual candidates.

Where Optical Scan Voting is used

• If a party preference is designated, and votes are cast for ballot candidates of another party

or write-in votes are cast in another party, only votes cast in the designated party will count.

• If a party preference is not designated, and votes are cast for candidates (or write-in votes are cast) in more than one party, no votes will be counted.

Within the party of his or her choice, the voter shall fill in the oval next to the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall write in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote, and fill in the oval next to the write-in line.

When using an electronic ballot marking device (“Automark”) to mark an optical scan ballot, the voter shall touch the screen next to the party of his or her choice. The voter shall then touch the screen at the name of the candidate of his or her choice for each office for which he or she intends to vote. To vote for a person whose name does not appear on the ballot, the voter shall type in the name of the person of his or her choice in the space provided for a write-in vote.

The vote should not be cast in any other manner. Not more than five minutes’ time shall be allowed inside a voting booth. Sample ballots or other materials to assist the voter in marking his or her vote may be taken into the booth and copied. The sample ballot shall not be shown to anyone so as to reveal how the ballot is marked.

If a voter spoils an optical scan ballot, he or she shall return it to an election official who shall issue another ballot in its place, but not more than three ballots shall be issued to any one voter. If the ballot has not been initialed by two inspectors or is defective in any other way, the voter shall return it to the election official, who shall issue a proper ballot in its place.

After Voting the Ballot

After an official optical scan ballot is marked, it shall be inserted in the security sleeve so the marks do not show. The voter shall then insert the ballot in the voting device and discard the sleeve, or deliver the ballot to an inspector for deposit. The voter shall leave the polling place promptly.

A voter may select an individual to assist in casting his or her vote if the voter declares to the presiding official that he or she is unable to read, has difficulty reading, writing or understanding English or that due to disability is unable to cast his or her ballot. The selected individual rendering assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of that employer or an officer or agent of a labor organization which represents the voter.

A sample of the official ballot is included with this notice.

Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 29, 30, 31, 32, 37, 38, 39, 40, and 42 will have the same contests as those shown on the sample ballot included with this notice.

Wards 206, 207, 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 249, 250, 251, 252, 253, 254, 255, 256, 257, 258, 259, 260, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 266, 267, 268, 279, 280, 281, 282, 283, 284, 285, 286, 287, 288, 289, 290, 291, 292, 306, 307, 308, 309, 310, 311, 312, 320, 321, 322, 323, 324, 325, 326, and 327 will have the following State Senate contest on their ballot:

Democratic Party

State Senator, District 3

Vote for 1

Tim Carpenter

write-in

Wards 82, 85, 86, 87, 93, 208, 209, 210, 211, and 212 will have the following State Senate contests on their ballot:

Republican Party

State Senator, District 5

Vote for 1

Dale Kooyenga

write-in

Democratic Party

State Senator, District 5

Vote for 1

Julie Henszey

write-in

Wards 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 293, 294, 295, 296, 297, 298, 299, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 313, 314, 315, 316, and 317 will have the following State Senate contests on their ballot:

Republican Party

State Senator, District 7

Vote for 1

Jason Red Arnold

write-in

Democratic Party

State Senator, District 7

Vote for 1

Chris Larson

write-in

Wards 206, 207, 213, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 266, 267, 268, 279, 280, 309, 310, 311, 312, 326, and 327 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contests on their ballot:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 7

Vote for 1

Daniel G. Riemer

write-in

Libertarian Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 7

Vote for 1

Matthew J. Bughman

write-in

Wards 222, 223, 224, 225, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 239, 240, 249, 250, 251, 254, 255, 256, 257, 321, 323, and 324 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contests on their ballot:

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 8

Vote for 1

Angel C. Sanchez

write-in

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 8

Vote for 1

JoCasta Zamarripa

write-in

Wards 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 221, 226, 227, 252, 253, 258, 259, 260, 281, 282, 283, 284, 285, 286, 287, 288, 289, 290, 291, 292, 306, 307, 308, 320, 322, and 325 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 9

Vote for 1

Josh Zepnick

Marisabel Cabrera

write-in

Wards 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 140, and 146 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 10

Vote for 1

David Bowen

write-in

Wards 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 41, 43, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, and 53 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 11

Vote for 1

Jason M. Fields

write-in

Wards 8, 35, 36, 78, 79, 80, and 81 will have the same Representative to the Assembly, District 12, contest as shown on the sample ballot included with this notice.

Wards 208, 209, 210, 211, and 212 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contests on their ballot:

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 13

Vote for 1

Rob Hutton

write-in

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 13

Vote for 1

Dennis Raymond McBride

write-in

Ward 82, 85, 86, 87, and 93 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contests on their ballot:

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 14

Vote for 1

Robin Moore

Matt Adamczyk

Joshua Parr

Linda Boucher

write-in

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 14

Vote for 1

Robyn Vining

write-in

Libertarian Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 14

Vote for 1

Rick Braun

write-in

Wards 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 138, 139, 141, 142, 143, 144, 145, 147, 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 170, 173, 174, 175, 176, 177, 187, 188, 189, 190, and 191 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 16

Vote for 1

Kalan Haywood

Rick Banks

Brandy Bond

Supreme Moore Omokunde

Danielle McClendon-Williams

write-in

Wards 44, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 83, 84, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 161, 162, 163, 164, 165, and 166 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 17

Vote for 1

David C. Crowley

write-in

Wards 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 153, 154, 155, 156, 157, 158, 159, 160, 167, 168, 169, 171, 172, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 203, 204, 205, and 214 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 18

Vote for 1

Travis Spell

Evan Goyke

write-in

Wards 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 184, 185, 186, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, and 248 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 19

Vote for 1

Jonathan Brostoff

write-in

Wards 293, 294, 295, 296, 297, 298, 299, 300, 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 313, 314, 315, 316, and 317 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contest on their ballot:

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 20

Vote for 1

Christine Sinicki

write-in

Wards 33 and 34 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contests on their ballot:

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 22

Vote for 1

Janel Brandtjen

write-in

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 22

Vote for 1

Aaron Matteson

write-in

Wards 269, 270, 271, 272, 273, 274, 275, 276, 277, and 278 will have the following Representative to the Assembly contests on their ballot:

Republican Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 84

Vote for 1

Mike Kuglitsch

write-in

Democratic Party

Representative to the Assembly, District 84

Vote for 1

Erica Flynn

write-in

Wards 8, 33, 34, 35, 36, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, and 90 will have the following Special Primary contest on their ballot for Aldermanic District 5:

Alderperson, District 5

Vote for 1

Matthew Elder

Nikiya Dodd

Eva M. Roberson

Brian Merkel

Tonda Thompson

write-in

MILWAUKEE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION COMMISSIONERS

Nancy Penn

Tim Posnanski

Rick Baas

George L. Christenson

Milwaukee County Clerk