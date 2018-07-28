Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

MATC Soliciting Bids for Purchase of Parcel of Vacant Land in the City of Mequon

PUBLIC NOTICE
LAND FOR SALE

The Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) has received an offer to purchase a 1.50 +/- acre parcel of vacant land in the City of Mequon, Ozaukee County. MATC is soliciting additional bids for this parcel. All bids must be sealed. For more information or to request a site visit, contact Janice Falkenberg at (414) 297-8718. Bids will be opened on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 10:30 A.M. at the Milwaukee Area Technical College Downtown Campus – Main Building, 700 West State Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53233-1443 (Room M70). Attendance at the bid opening is welcome but is not a requirement.

Property Location: This parcel is located east of N. Green Bay Road, north of W. Cairdel Lane, Mequon, Ozaukee County, Wisconsin 53092. The subject is further identified as the southwest corner of Assessor’s Parcel Number 14-014-02-000.00.

