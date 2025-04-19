Unreciprocated Solidarity: Black and Brown Communities

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

As the Trump administration ramps up its due-process-divorced deportation flights, several African Americans have been vocal about the need to protect the rights of those impacted. Invoking the 5th Amendment to the United States Constitution, I have joined these brothers and sisters in saying without hesitation that the law protects individuals from self-incrimination, double jeopardy, and guarantees due process of law. It even applies to those who are in the country illegally. However, this inconvenient fact has put me at odds with some members of my community. I want them to know that I hear them and understand their concerns.

Many African Americans find themselves grappling with a familiar frustration: being called upon to stand in solidarity with others, while often feeling abandoned when it is our turn to receive reciprocal support.

The current political landscape has once again thrust Black Americans into the role of moral leaders, advocating in great part for the civil and human rights of others. This comes during a sustained period of attacks on Black history, Black competency, Black inclusion, and Black acceptance. Corporations and organizations, underscoring self-preservation, have shamelessly walked away from stated commitments and opportunities to address systemic inequalities. Black folks are feeling abandoned across the board.

We understand that many groups have not seen their struggles as intertwined with those of Black Americans. Instead of recognizing shared experiences of marginalization and systemic inequities, it has been easier to perpetuate negative stereotypes, support exclusionary acts, and even display hostility toward the Black community.

Divisions between groups have been deliberately cultivated by those in power. By pitting Black and Brown communities against one another, they ensure that neither group can fully challenge the status quo. The narrative that Black and Latino interests are in competition rather than alignment has served as a powerful tool to prevent solidarity and collective action. It causes groups to sit on the sidelines or be complicit in the exercise of racial harm.

Despite these challenges, Black Americans need to be reminded that the fight for justice cannot be contingent on whether others join in or not. The battle for equality, dignity, and basic human rights must continue, regardless of who stands beside or shows up for us. Speaking truth to power is not optional—it is essential. We speak out, advocate, and challenge because it’s the right thing to do.

Defied judicial decisions, wrongfully detained residents, and the threat of overseas confinement of imprisoned American citizens, doesn’t know race, ethnicity, or religion. Bullying and the weaponization of federal agencies impact us all. If one is vulnerable, we all are vulnerable. Therefore, in order to protect ourselves, we must raise our voices for others.

The path forward is not easy and requires honest conversations about the barriers that divide us. Only by confronting these tensions head-on can Black and Brown communities hope to build a true alliance—one rooted in mutual respect, shared struggle, and a commitment to justice for all.