Honoring Legacy: The Imperative of Succession in Black Business

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

Jerrel Jones, the visionary founder of Courier Communications, whose groundbreaking work in Black media has left an indelible mark in Milwaukee and beyond. As the owner of both a prominent community newspaper and a radio station, Jones created platforms that amplified Black voices, told Black stories, and addressed the unique challenges and triumphs of the African-American community. His work was more than journalism—it was advocacy, empowerment, and education. Jones recently passed and his death forces an all too frequent question in the Black community: Now what?

Jones understood the power of the media in shaping narratives and driving change. At a time when Black voices were often marginalized in mainstream media, he built outlets that unapologetically centered the experiences and concerns of African Americans. Courier Communications became a trusted source of information—a beacon of truth and authenticity for the community it served.

Through his newspaper and radio station, Jones not only informed but also inspired, fostering dialogue on critical issues such as civil rights, economic empowerment, and social justice. However, my question extends beyond his media outlets.

As we celebrate Jones’ extraordinary contributions, we must also confront two particular and pervasive issues in the Black community: the need for succession planning in Black-owned businesses and the work required to cultivate business owners committed to servicing the Black community. Too often, businesses built by African Americans—through grit, determination, and sacrifice—fail to survive beyond the first generation. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only about 30% of family businesses are successfully passed on to the second generation, and the numbers are even lower for Black-owned enterprises.

You don’t have to look beyond Milwaukee to understand the void of businesses created by African-Americans that are no longer in existence. While I could rattle off the names of the companies, organizations and services easily, the reasons for their closures are more complex. It’s a discussion needed for another date, but it is essential.

The second issue of identifying businesses that are committed to doing business with African-Americans weighs heavily on the minds of residents. In many instances, businesses enter the Black community not with a genuine intent to serve but rather to capitalize on its consumers. These entities often prioritize profit over purpose, offering products and services that do not address the specific needs or aspirations of the community. They may market themselves as allies or supporters, yet their true motivations lie in exploiting the purchasing power of Black consumers without fostering meaningful relationships or contributing to local economic growth.

Jerrel Jones was cut from a different cloth and accepted the assignment. He worked tirelessly to create businesses that serve as cultural institutions. Designed to challenge stereotypes, celebrate Black excellence, and provide a space for unfiltered conversations about the issues that matter most, Jones wanted African Americans to know that they were his priority.

As we honor Jones’ contributions, we must also commit to preserving his legacy. This means supporting Black-owned media outlets—through readership, listenership, and investment—and encouraging the next generation to step into roles of leadership and innovation. It means building systems to ensure that the businesses and institutions we create today will endure tomorrow.