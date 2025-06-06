Threats to Medicaid Coverage Endanger Us All

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

Unless you are of a certain age or healthcare status, you might know the difference between Medicaid and Medicare. Simply put, both are government-sponsored health insurance programs that serve different populations, and have distinct eligibility requirements and varying coverage options. Right now, I am squarely focused on Medicaid.

Roughly, 83 million Americans rely on Medicaid for their health and long-term care coverage. This figure represents about 1 in 5 individuals in the United States that are provided an access point, for vulnerable or low-income children and adults, to receive some form of health care. In Wisconsin, approximately 1.68 million people are enrolled in the program. You could argue about the service vehicle, but the need is driving the push for expansion.

While 73 of 195 countries provide some form of universal healthcare, the U.S. does not. As a result, millions of Americans are uninsured or underinsured. Those figures could be as high as 28 million people who are often afraid to seek medical assistance for fear of exorbitant medical bills or being turned away for service. Yet, there has been a steady drumbeat of opposition from Republicans. If you listen closely, you can hear the pulsation in the halls of Congress that threaten to also cut existing coverage for millions of residents.

As the federal government continues to craft its upcoming budget, Medicaid coverage, particularly for postpartum mothers, is in the crosshairs. The end of continuous enrollment policies initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic and the unwinding of Medicaid expansions threaten to leave millions of women, especially low-income and minority mothers, without access to essential healthcare. For postpartum mothers, this is not just a policy issue—it’s a matter of life and death.

During the pandemic, federal policies allowed continuous enrollment in Medicaid, ensuring that millions of Americans retained healthcare coverage during a time of immense uncertainty. As an example, with those policies now ending, many postpartum women face the possibility of losing coverage. Medicaid plays a critical role in maternal health, covering nearly 40% of all births in the United States. Yet, under current federal guidelines, postpartum coverage often ends just 60 days after childbirth. The proposed budget cuts undermine legislative proposals intended to do more.

Without Medicaid, many mothers will lose access to vital healthcare services, including mental health support, screenings for postpartum depression, and management of chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes. These are not optional services—they are lifesaving. The U.S. already has one of the highest maternal mortality rates among developed nations. Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women, a disparity driven by systemic inequities in healthcare access and quality.

Many of the proposed cuts in the Trump administration’s budget, don’t just harm specific groups—they have a ripple effect on families and communities. Attacks on Medicaid can compromise an already shaky economy, increase Americans’ medical debt, and trap families in cycles of poverty. We’ve heard the saying that budgets reflect our nation’s priorities. If that’s true, everyday working folks are in danger.