Pitch Competition Awards – New Contestants Take the Stage to Compete for the Next Big Win!

Milwaukee, WI.– The energy was building, the crowd was ready, and the future of Black entrepreneurship in Milwaukee was shining brighter than ever! Tonight, the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce celebrated two dynamic entrepreneurs who were present to receive a combined $10,500 in funding at the 2025 Pitch Finale. But that’s not all—the mic was hot and new contenders were stepping up to pitch and qualify for the next series in this thrilling business showdown!

Participants enjoyed an unforgettable night of innovation, inspiration, and fun at the Chamber’s popular Third Thursday Networking Event, held TONIGHT at Cream City Social Eatery. This special edition featured The Pitch Competition, where attendees don’t just watch—they become the judges, cheering, applauding, and helping decide who wins!

Shaneil Seroyer from Milk Artistry won $7,500! Milk Artistry is liquid gold that helps feed critically ill babies. They promote, inform, and teach on care and health through Breast Milk Education.

George Paasewe from The Code Switcher won $3,000. The Code Switcher helps corporations boost retention, engagement, and authenticity through education on the impacts of code-switching to help the workforce thrive without compromising critical parts of their identities.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 5:00 – 9:00 PM

(Pitch Competition: 6:00 – 8:00 PM)

WHERE:

Cream City Social Eatery

432 E. Center Street, Milwaukee, WI

ADMISSION: FREE & Open to the Public

ANYONE WITH A BIG IDEA CAN COMPETE AT THE NEXT THIRD THURSDAY PITCH COMPETITION!

Arrive early and register at the door for your shot at the spotlight. Bring your one-minute pitch—introduce your business, highlight the problem you solve, share your solution, and make your call to action. Space is limited, so don’t miss your moment to shine! Visit www.TWBCC.com or call 414-306-6460 for information on the next competition.

About the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Ruben Hopkins, the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce is on a mission to create 3,000 Black-owned businesses across the state. The Chamber has already invested over $1,000,000 in Wisconsin’s oldest Black-owned bank, funded $100,000 in training for Black-owned restaurants, and launched the popular “Where to Go and What to Do in Black Milwaukee” guide, featured throughout the city’s airport, hotels, and restaurants.