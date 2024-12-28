CBS TV Anchors Help The Wisconsin Black Chamber Award $20,000 in Business Pitch Competition

Milwaukee, WI– The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce awarded three local Milwaukee Entrepreneurs with a total of $20,000 last night at the Deco.

Excitement was in the air! Local business owners presented their 2-minute pitch and competed to win a business funding opportunity. CBS TV Anchors Frankie Jupiter and Tajma Hall were two of the distinguished judges. This was the Wisconsin Black Chamber’s year end grand finale of the 2024 Pitch competition, where innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit come to life. This was the moment when business owners with the best pitches from The Chamber’s weekly Third Thursday events throughout the year were showcased, and the winners were crowned. Twelve contestants who won the monthly contests gathered at The Black & Diverse Gala featuring the Pitch Finale to compete for $20,000 in prizes.

Briana Grace Beverly won the 1st Place $10,000 Prize for her healing care hair product line she created called Queen’s Crown Essential

2nd Place was a $7.000 prize and 3rd Place was $3,000

This popular annual event celebrates the end of 2024 as the showcase brings together local business

Event was:

Thursday, December 19, 2024 5-9:00 p.m:

• Pitch Competition Begin (13 people pitch 2 mins each)

• Vendors and local chefs serving dinner

Location: The Deco – 7140 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI

Xavia Fox, Director of Events for the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce stated: “We are excited to continue to provide a platform for diverse businesses to gain confidence, master pitching their business, and shine as they connect, grow, and uplift one another.

The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to empowering Black entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth within Wisconsin’s Black communities. Through innovative programs, business training, and strategic networking opportunities, the Chamber equips businesses with the tools they need to succeed. By hosting impactful initiatives like the $20,000 Business Pitch Competition, the Chamber continues to champion diversity, innovation, and community-driven success.

For more information on The Wisconsin Black Chamber visit www.twbcc.com