Reality Check: Taxes Are Necessary

Say Something Real

Governor Evers’ Proposes Increased Vehicle Fees

By Michelle Bryant

There are no easy answers when it comes to funding critical infrastructure in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers’ recent budget proposal, which includes raising title registration fees for new vehicle purchases, has sparked heated debate, again. While Republicans have jumped on their favorite messaging point— “We don’t raise taxes!”—they’ve once again failed to provide meaningful solutions to the very real issue of funding our state’s problematic roads and infrastructure.

Famously, in 1988 then-presidential Republican candidate George H.W. Bush said, “Read my lips: no new taxes”. It might as well have been taken directly from the bible because Republicans, as a party, have treated the quote like scripture. In reality, their mantra is often just lip service. While taxes may be held, we get unfunded mandates (insert school resource officers here), cuts to critical programs, attacks on healthcare, and the list Necessarygoes on. For the sake of the argument though, let’s unpack the numbers, compare ourselves to neighboring states, and confront the hypocrisy head-on.

First, let’s look at Governor Evers’ proposal. Wisconsin’s current title fee for a new vehicle purchase is $164.50. Under the new budget sought, Evers recommends raising the fee to $284.50. Before you start shaking your head and yelling “is he crazy,” take a deep breath. This would be a one-time fee, usually rolled into your loan payment, or included with your car purchase. The fact that this could raise $122 – $160 million, in the years 2026 and 2027, respectively, is worth considering. As long as the money is dedicated to road repairs and the development of our state’s roadways, I’m not opposed to that.

Living in other states, I have always been surprised at how relatively low both our title registration and annual plate renewal fees are. I remember moving to Georgia many years ago and being told that registration prices were based on the value of my car. This means that individuals who own more expensive cars pay more each year in registration fees. States like California, Michigan, Virginia, and Georgia continue to use this model. These fees can total in the thousands of dollars. Wisconsin’s fees are flat and everyone pays the same amount.

But vehicle title fees aren’t the only costs worth examining. We could talk about driver’s license renewal fees, as well. Either way, we must be willing to explore equitable revenue models that will help us maintain safe, drivable, and modernized roads. If these discussions are not couched in political posturing but with a real commitment to addressing aging infrastructure, then any idea should be on the table for discussion. For Republicans to all but announce Evers’s suggestion is dead on arrival, is irresponsible and hypocritical.

When stadiums need to be built or arenas require public support, taxes don’t seem to be a bad idea. Milwaukee and 4 surrounding counties paid roughly $609 million in extra taxes, for 24 years, to help build Miller Park. We get unfunded mandates, such as the return of police to Milwaukee Public Schools. Republicans didn’t mind making taxpayers foot the bill. So, who are we kidding? “No new taxes” is a great slogan, but it is not a realistic way to govern. The reality is that infrastructure doesn’t fund itself, roads don’t repave themselves, and bridges don’t rebuild themselves. Taxpayers make that happen, one way or another.