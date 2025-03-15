Supreme Court Candidate Can Kiss my Grits

By Michelle Bryant

I was fortunate to come of age during a period of women’s empowerment. In my immediate family and community, there were examples of intellectually endowed, civically committed, and fearless fighters that demanded respect, civil, and equal rights. Names such as Harriet, Sojourner, Betty, Coretta, Rosa, Angela, Myrlie, Fannie, Mamie, Shirley, Constance, and so many more were a part of everyday discussions. Television characters like Esther, Weezy, Lucy, Maude, Alice, Mary, and Julia added layers and dimension to the shared plight of women, regardless of race, economic station, or ability.

With this backdrop, I am paying attention to the Wisconsin Supreme Court race to seat our next justice. Let me be clear: The lack of racial diversity on the state’s highest court is shameful, but that’s another article for another day.

Amid Women’s History Month, it is imperative to reflect on the strides we have made as women in this country, while also recognizing the battles that remain. Women have fought tirelessly for their rights and there is a renewed sense of urgency to protect those gains, even from potential judges on the state’s highest court. Point in case: recent remarks made by Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel, who is a candidate in the April 1st election for Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

In a November 2024 interview on a local talk radio show, Schimel was asked about oral arguments recently before the Supreme Court regarding the legality of a Wisconsin state law that bans abortions. In his response to the radio host, Schimel said “The other thing that I noted, there were times that when that camera went on several of the liberal justices, they were on the brink of losing it. You could see it in their eyes, and you could hear it in the tone of their voice”. He went on to say that these justices, who are all women, were “… being driven by their emotions.” Now, I don’t know about you, but I read between the lines really well.

Brad Schimel, in his backhanded, testosterone-filled remarks, reminded us that the fight for equity and respect is far from over. Listening to him, I guess women shouldn’t be police officers, firefighters, or in any other high-stress occupation. His remarks were a stark reminder of the sexism that has long plagued our society and felt eerily like Make America Patriarchal Again. Such statements drag us back to the 1940s, a time when women’s voices were silenced, their mental acuity questioned, and assessments of their behavior reduced to menstrual cycles and emotion.

Schimel’s comments encapsulate a troubling mindset that undermines the progress we have made. Women bring unique perspectives and experiences that enrich the dialogue, decisions, and direction of organizations. I don’t know whether the Justices showed sentiments during the oral arguments or not, but to imply that emotion is a weakness is to misunderstand the strength that emotional intelligence brings to leadership. Get this guy some training. Oh, wait, they banned it.

Women have proven their capabilities repeatedly. There has been work done in real life and on television to educate and challenge sexist stereotypes. However, I learned a long time ago that you can’t educate everybody. Some folks enjoy being stuck on stupid. To invoke the wisdom of the sassy waitress Florence Jean “Flo” Castleberry from the hit late 70’s show, “Alice”, Brad Schimel can “kiss my grits”.