Passion and Purpose Drive Brian Litzsey as He Leads Milwaukee Recreation

By Dakota Barnes-Rush

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Brian D. Litzsey, at a Run Back to School event, believes “when kids or adults have Brian D. Litzsey remembers growing up in Chicago, his days filled with activities.

“Sports were everything,” Litzsey said. “We played basketball in the winter, shoveled snow off the courts and learned how to swim at the park.”

Years later, while attending Illinois State University, he discovered parks and recreation as a field of study. “Once I took my first class, I was hooked,” he said.

Now, Litzsey, 53, serves as the senior director for Milwaukee Recreation, a department of Milwaukee Public Schools, where he oversees a $37 million budget.

“When kids or adults have activities to enjoy, it changes their lives,” said Litzsey, who is the first African American person to lead Milwaukee Recreation. “It gives them a sense of belonging.”

Finding his passion

After graduating, Litzsey worked at the YMCA in Chicago, gaining experience in youth sports, teen programs and summer camps.

“That’s when I found my passion,” he said.

In 2002, he moved to Milwaukee to join Milwaukee Recreation. Over the years, he climbed the ranks and became senior director in January.

Rooted in service

Litzsey’s leadership style focuses on listening and teamwork.

He encourages his staff to share ideas and challenges them to do their best every day.

“We’re all leaders because we all have the ability to serve,” he said.

Milwaukee Recreation manager Beth-Marie Kurtz recalled how Litzsey stepped in to run a school program when it needed help.

“Brian hadn’t worked directly with kids in years, but he jumped right in,” she said. “He planned gym games, art projects and reading activities because he knew the kids needed support.”

“Brian wants every family and child we serve to thrive,” Kurtz said.

Other colleagues admire his dedication.

Recreation coordinator Leighton Cooper described him as both fun and reflective.

“He listens and takes time to think about what’s best for the community,” Cooper said.

A man who loves his friends and family

Jamie Edom, a close friend from college, described Litzsey as focused and dedicated.

“He understands that children involved in organized sports learn discipline and integrity,” Edom said. “It brings communities together.”

Edom said Litzsey supported him during tough times, like losing his mother while in college. “Brian was there for me,” Edom said. “He even served as my best man at my wedding.”

For Litzsey, being a father is his greatest accomplishment.

“At the end of the day, I’ll be judged by what kind of father I was,” said Litzsey, who lives in Milwaukee on West Oklahoma Street and South 98th Street. He has three children: Sean, 28; Addisen, 17; and Mason, 14.

Litzsey said he seeks to create opportunities for others—just like the ones that shaped his own life growing up in Chicago.

“I want people to know that life can be different when you have something positive to do,” Litzsey said. “That’s what drives me every day.”