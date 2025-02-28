Evictions are Still High in Milwaukee Here’s What You Need to Know

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

You may not see it in the headlines, but evictions are still rampant in Milwaukee.

Abrielle Newman, an attorney with the Legal Action of Wisconsin’s Eviction Defense Project, said some days up to 120 evictions are filed.

“Evictions are still very high, if not rising,” Newman said. “Both the day before Christmas and the day before New Year were extremely busy, which is surprising.

“Usually, there’s at least a little bit of a pause around the holidays, but we didn’t see that this year,” she said.

Stout, a financial analyst company, completed an evaluation for Eviction Free Milwaukee that found that evictions are down in comparison to Milwaukee’s average.

Eviction filings in Milwaukee went from 13,950 in 2023 to 12,782 in 2024, according to Stout data.

What’s being done

You are not the only one struggling with the threat of eviction.

The Rental Housing Resource Center is working to be the one-stop shop for people who need housing-related services.

By helping with communication between a tenant and landlord, eviction defense and providing financial assistance to qualifying people through programs like its Housing Stability Program, the center aims to prevent evictions.

It consists of seven partners, including legal aid and mediation services.

The center seeks “to keep our clients out of eviction court, and if they’re already in eviction court, how do we help the different partners that we have to get them out of eviction court and/or to get that eviction off their record,” said Ericka Crowley, the director of the Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center.

Additionally, attorneys with the Eviction Defense Project are at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, 909 N. 9th St. Room 406, starting at 12:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for on-the-spot representation.

Newman said the program has limited capacity and helps folks on a first-come, first-served basis. So get there early if you need assistance.

Eviction Free Milwaukee also offers legal support to manage the eviction process for families that are at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Concerns about illegal lockouts

Newman said there has been an increase in illegal lockouts and egregious living conditions.

An Illegal lockout is an unlawful eviction done by landlords who change locks, cut utilities or force tenants from their homes without a court-ordered eviction.

Both Legal Action of Wisconsin and the Legal Aid Society assist folks in getting their eviction records sealed.

Resources to consult if you’re worried about eviction

• Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee: 414-727-5300

• Mediate Milwaukee: 414-939-8800

• Legal Action of Wisconsin: 855-947-2529