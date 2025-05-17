Nearby Nature Milwaukee Temporarily Suspends Operations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Nearby Nature Milwaukee, which has worked since 2017 to reconnect Black people to nature by offering nature education classes and introducing residents to new outdoor experiences, has temporarily suspended operations.

At the end of April, Nearby Nature Milwaukee laid off its entire staff.

“It was completely shocking,” said Tim Scott, who was the executive director. “I had no idea it was coming.”

Sierra Taliaferro, the vice president of Nearby Nature Milwaukee’s board, said the directors unanimously voted to temporarily suspend most operations to conduct an internal audit and restructuring process.

Nearby Nature, a nonprofit, has received funding from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Johnson Controls Foundation, Natural Resources Foundation, Bird Protection Fund, the State of Wisconsin Equitable Recovery Program and others.

“On behalf of the Board, a formal statement from Nearby Nature MKE that will be linked in our newsletter is forthcoming,” Taliaferro said in an email to NNS.

The group is still set to host events throughout the summer, like its Lincoln Creek Week Celebration, which takes place in June.

Scott said despite being laid off, he still supports the organization and the work that it does.

“I was able to learn so much in my short time there,” he said. “I will continue to connect Black people to nature.”

