Say Something Real

Americans Reeling from Trump Executive Orders

By Michelle Bryant

The 2024 election has left a bitter aftertaste for many Americans, particularly those who once supported Donald Trump, chose not to vote, or cast protest votes to make a political statement. What seemed like a harmless act of defiance or a gamble for political leverage has now contributed to a devastating reality: tens of thousands of Americans are on track to be out of work, and the economy is careening towards instability. The consequences of these choices are a stark reminder that elections have real-world impacts, and voter apathy, misguided strategies, or a desire to see others hurt, can have dire repercussions.

Since taking office, Donald Trump has pursued policies that prioritize loyalty over competence, and a perverse purging of employees across federal agencies. Reports indicate that over 50,000 federal employees have been dismissed or forced to resign. With little regard for existing workloads, Americans receiving services were abruptly cut off from these federal workers, and essential government functions were disrupted.

Never a fan of “trickledown economics,” this is one time that the trickledown effect, of these employment losses, will have an expansive influence. Coupled with other targeted program and agency cuts, Trump and Elon Musk’s ill-thought tactics will have many American households on the ropes. One gut punch after another has caused many to question exactly what actions they did or did not take this past November. In the Black community, we frequently use the phrase “woulda, coulda, shoulda” to describe a poor decision, missed opportunity, or moment of inaction during a critical juncture.

Countless voters who supported Trump’s candidacy for President are finding themselves caught in the backdraft. The abrupt and explosive pace at which he, Elon Musk, and federal Republicans have moved to transform the federal government, into their own likeness – literally, is burning their supporters along the way. Many believed his promises of economic revitalization and job creation, only to witness the opposite unfold.

Those who chose not to vote or cast protest ballots, like “Uncommitted,” may have thought they were sending a message. In reality, they inadvertently enabled policies that harm many of their own constituency base. Groups like Arab Americans for Trump had previously boasted about helping him to get elected. Black voters worried about Kamala Harris’ role in locking up individuals for crimes, probably don’t have much to say about the suggested relocation of incarcerated American citizens to a foreign country. Today, many folks are singing a new tune: “woulda, coulda, shoulda.”

“I wish I woulda realized that when I put a target on someone else’s back, I might get caught in the crossfire, stabbed in my own back. I coulda found another way to improve my circumstance, without denying others opportunity and their own chance. I shoulda showed up, not just for others, but for me, and realized that I am also responsible for my country.” Woulda, Coulda, Shouda…. It’s not too late to do better, be better, and work for the betterment of us all.