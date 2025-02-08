Hail To The Chief

By Charles Collier

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to make NFL history. The Philadelphia Eagles are all that stand between the Chiefs and greatness. If the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX, they will be the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. I opine; that with a win, Patrick Mahomes will cement his legacy as the GOAT! Pat Mahomes is only 29 and is in his prime.

Many sports analysts will continue to make the argument that Tom Brady is the best quarterback of all time. However, Tom Brady didn’t compete against the quarterbacks in the NFL today. Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen are better than any quarterback Brady faced during his tenure in the NFL. In addition, there is more parity in the league today.

With a win, Andy Reid becomes the best coach in NFL history. Reid is the winningest coach in Eagles’ history and will be the first coach in Chief’s history to win 4 Super Bowls. Reid took both the Eagles and Chiefs to Super Bowls with different quarterbacks; Donovan McNabb and Patrick Mahomes, respectively. Reid will go down in history as the best offensive mind and play-caller. Many may argue Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time. However, his success has been tied to one player Tom Brady. His record is a dismal 83-101 in games he coached without Brady.

The Eagles could pose a problem to the Chiefs. They are well coached, have the best offensive line and their defense is ranked number # 1. Sunday will be the second Super Bowl match-up between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. Hurts was interviewed and when asked about the three-point loss to the Chiefs in 2023, he said the defeat has “lit a fire” in him leading up to their 2025 rematch. “I’ve learned so much,” the 26-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback told reporters.

Super Bowl LIX will be an evenly matched and entertaining game. I’m picking the Chiefs 31-28. I know Chiefs fans are excited to hear Taylor Swift will be attending the Super Bowl Sunday. The Chiefs are a stunning 9-0 in games attended by Swift!