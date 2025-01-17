Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

Hegseth: A Dangerous Appointment for Secretary of Defense

If I stand up in a room full of African-Americans, of a certain age and utter the line “All my life I had to fight,” there would be a universal nod, chuckle and acknowledgment of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Color Purple. Enshrined in our psyche by Oprah Winfrey’s portrayal of Walker’s character Sophia, the 1985 movie captured what so many women have felt for years: we have been fighting for respect, opportunity, freedom, and fairness since we’ve occupied this earth.

“All my life I had to fight. I had to fight my daddy. I had to fight my brothers. I had to fight my cousins and my uncles. A girl child ain’t safe in a family of men. But I never thought I’d have to fight in my own house. She let out her breath. I loves Harpo, she say. God knows I do. But I’ll kill him dead before I let him beat me.” – Sophia

While the context of the quote speaks to issues of sexual assault and domestic violence, the sentiments are transferrable. Property ownership, voting rights, financial independence, education, employment, and wages are just a few of the fronts that women have had to demand fair and equitable treatment. The nomination of Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense is another example of those fights.

A Hegseth appointment raises serious concerns about our military’s future and our society’s very functioning. The nominee’s personal beliefs about women serving in combat duty and sentiments about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion threaten to fan the flames of fragile relationships in the ranks of the U.S. military services. His views are antiquated, sexist, demeaning, and racist, but they aren’t all that old. Official and informal discriminatory policies regarding race and gender were still on the books a mere 50 years ago.

While President Harry Truman, via Executive Order 9981, directed the military to end segregation in 1948, we know that problems of racial equity lasted well into the 1970s. It has only been 10 years since the Department of Defense lifted the combat exclusion for women. All military jobs, units, and schools have only been open to women, without exception, since 2015.

Today, women constitute approximately 16% of the total active-duty military force. Roughly, 10% serve in combat roles. The military has made significant strides toward inclusivity, but Hegseth’s rhetoric threatens to unravel this progress and push us back to a time when gender discrimination was the norm.

Moreover, Hegseth has openly discussed what he calls an “attack on culture,” suggesting that diversity and inclusion initiatives within the military are problematic. This perspective not only reveals a lack of understanding of the benefits of a diverse fighting force but also poses a direct threat to the stability of military leadership. The Department of Defense has recognized that diversity is not just a social issue; it is a matter of national security. A cohesive and varied team is essential for effective communication, innovative problem-solving, and ultimately, mission success.

As an African-American woman, this nomination is offensive to me. It impacts the options for those that share my demographics. In a time when the U.S. faces complex global challenges and internal manufactured cultural wars, we do ourselves and our military an injustice with this appointment. So, I hope Hegseth and those that support him understand…. Black folks have been fighting to make up for ground stolen from us, since we were drug off slave ships. We will always fight for our rights.