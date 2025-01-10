The Legacy of Jimmy Carter: A Departure from Traditional Values in Leadership

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

I don’t want to sound hyperbolic, but here it goes. As we lay a former American President to rest, we are standing on the brink of a new era in American politics. The memorial service was like watching two ships pass in the night. The two men’s paths and leadership styles couldn’t be more different. With Donald Trump’s return to the White House, it is essential to reflect on the profound impact of Jimmy Carter’s death and presidency. The review will also yield a stark contrast in tone, tenor, and the current trajectory of our nation.

Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981, embodied a set of traditional values that seem almost alien in today’s political landscape. His emphasis on compassion, humility, and bipartisan cooperation starkly contrasts with the brashness and divisiveness that characterize Trump’s former administrative style. The incoming president has signaled that we can expect more of the same or worse for his upcoming term.

Jimmy Carter was a man of deep faith and conviction, whose leadership tenure was marked by integrity and a genuine concern for the welfare of all Americans. His commitment to human rights, social justice, and diplomacy was evident in his actions, from brokering the Camp David Accords to addressing the energy crisis with a call for conservation and self-reliance. Carter’s approach to governance was rooted in the belief that politics should be about service to others. He often sought common ground, believing that dialogue and understanding could bridge the divides in a politically polarized nation.

And then there’s the other guy. Donald Trump’s first presidency was marked by a confrontational style that often rebuffed diplomacy in favor of fiery rhetoric, drama, and chaos. Trump’s approach to leadership embraced partisanship, where issues were not discussed in the spirit of cooperation but viewed through the lens of “us versus them.” In an era where every policy debate is charged with political stakes, the traditional values that Carter championed seem to have faded into the background.

It’s not a leap to say that rampant partisanship has gripped American politics. I’d throw in a healthy dose of racism. The period we are in feels like a post reconstruction, when the Black Codes were being developed and employed. Everything is connected to party, politics, and prejudice. Even crises that require immediate and unified responses have been impacted by this shift. Take, for instance, the recent fire emergencies in Los Angeles, CA. In times of disaster, one would hope for a collective response that prioritizes the safety and well-being of fellow Americans. However, the current climate has led to elected leaders using such crises as opportunities to score political points, denigrate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (too much to ask that a fire department be reflective of the community it serves), and sow further division amongst residents.

Carter’s legacy serves as a reminder of the potential for leadership to transcend party lines. Government should work for everyone, regardless of political alliance or ideology. With his passing, I mourn the loss of a remarkable individual and the values he represented. As I watched Donald Trump squirm around at Carter’s funeral, a quote came to mind for all the people who think Trump has come to save them. “More times than not, your Knight in Shining Armor turns out to be an idiot wrapped in tinfoil.”