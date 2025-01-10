President Jimmy Carter Invites the Black Press to the White House

Members of the Black Press and President Jimmy Carter at the White House. President Jimmy Carter at the head of the table, along with identified members of the Black Press, Ibn Sharieff, Chicago; Rev. William R. Ellis, Sr., Reporter Newspaper, Akron, Ohio; Levi Henry, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Tom Watkins, New York; Calvin Rolark, Washington Informer, Washington, DC.

Candidate for U.S. President Jimmy Carter visits the Milwaukee Courier Newspaper and Publisher Jerrel W. Jones when it was located at 2431 W. Hopkins Street.