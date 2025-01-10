Community Leader Walter Lanier Joins the Social Development Commission Board

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

After leading a charge to galvanize more support for the Social Development Commission, the Rev. Walter Lanier has been appointed to the SDC Board of Commissioners.

Since the agency laid off employees and halted services in late April, Lanier has been vocal about the SDC being an asset Milwaukee couldn’t afford to lose.

In November, the board announced its plans to restart SDC’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, career services, child care and housing programs in December.

Lanier said he will be in attendance at SDC’s board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Lanier’s plan

Lanier, a longtime community leader, is the pastor of Progressive Baptist Church at 8324 W. Keefe Ave.

With the support of around 100 individuals and organizations, Lanier has offered the SDC a plan they believe will help the agency thrive in the future.

“I think it’s one thing to talk and another to put your body where your mouth is,” Lanier said. “It’ll be a lot more work for me, but I believe if you’re going to make noise you have to be ready to accept responsibility.”

Lanier was appointed to the SDC board in mid-December.

“We simply cannot afford to lose an asset that is the anti-poverty institution in the city,” Lanier said. “The community doesn’t want to see it die and go away. People want to see it be accountable and do what it’s supposed to do.”

Bridget Whitaker, the executive director of Safe and Sound, a nonprofit organization that focuses on community safety in Milwaukee and Racine, is one of many leaders who signed on to Lanier’s plan to support the SDC.

“The mission of Safe and Sound is to create safer neighborhoods,” Whitaker said. “We found that the SDC was a hub for clear and accessible resources. Without those resources, people are hurting, and when people are hurting, they can make choices that are the opposite of safe.”

SDC attorney William Sulton said he appreciates Lanier’s efforts.

But he added: “I think what SDC needs right now is to secure the money that was promised to SDC from the state for FY 24, so we can ensure that employees who provided work . . . get paid,” he said.

“I’m all for having folks who want to help SDC. But I don’t want to lose sight of some of these obvious things.”

