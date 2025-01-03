Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Celebrates 112 Years of Service featuring U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated proudly announces its annual Founders Day celebration “Conversation on the Crimson Couch: A Call to Action,” marking 112 years of sisterhood, scholarship, service, and social action. The public is cordially invited to attend the luncheon that will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the Baird Center – South Building, 400 West Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Vendors and networking will take place from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. Great food, fellowship and fun await all attendees.

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett will serve as our featured speaker on the crimson couch for a fireside chat.

Founded January 13, 1913, by 22 trailblazing women on the campus of Howard University, the sorority has grown to become one of the largest organizations of college-educated women in the world with chapters throughout the United States, Germany, Korean Republic, Virgin Islands, Jamaica, England, Bermuda, and Tokyo. The luncheon is a celebration of its founders and the organization’s long and rich history of service, empowering women and serving its community.

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s founders, the Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter is collecting clothes, coats, shoes and accessories for men, women, and children on behalf of the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI). All guests are asked to make donations in the sorority’s name by January 31, 2024. Donations can be taken to MHVI at 6300 West National Avenue, West Allis, WI 53214.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Today, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated has over 300,000 initiated members and more than 1000 chapters worldwide, including seven in Wisconsin. The sorority uses its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to create its national and local programs.Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/founders-day-2025-tickets-1041681917657 to purchase tickets.