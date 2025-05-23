Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

By Linda Caples

lcaples@gmail.com

phymentalhealth.dstmke@gmail.com

Who: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Milwaukee Alumnae Chapter

What: Community Policing and Mental Health – An important community conversation

When: Saturday, May 31, 2035 10 a.m. – Noon

Where: Epikos – Sherman Park 3737 North Sherman Boulevard Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216

Why: Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the intersection of community policing and mental health, ask questions, and receive valuable information. Resources will be available on both inpatient and outpatient mental health services throughout the greater Milwaukee area.

Details: This FREE Event is open to the public and will feature a panel discussion with representatives from the Milwaukee Police Department – District 7, the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) and the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW).

Guests can pre-register for the event by visiting:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ay6C5ibCO70wppRhvy6fIgaqgiA6kmTvqES_rg46L_I/edit

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Today, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated has over 300,000 initiated members and more than 1000 chapters worldwide, including seven in Wisconsin. The sorority uses its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to create its national and local programs.