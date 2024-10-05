Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Courts D9

By Michelle Bryant

Last week, in a battleground stop in Milwaukee, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett delivered a powerful message emphasizing the significance of every vote. “Your voice matters, and your vote can tilt the scales of an election,” she proclaimed, reminding the audience that collective action is vital for progress. She passionately articulated the key policy differences between Vice President Kamala Harris and GOP former President Donald Trump, making a compelling case for why Harris’s vision aligns more closely with the needs of the Black community.

Energizing a packed house, at Mi Casa Su Café in the city’s historic Brownsville neighborhood, Crockett was recently named national co-chair for the Harris-Walz presidential campaign. The GOTV rally was geared toward members of the Divine Nine (D9). Drawing from her own experiences as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the rich legacy of Black Greek Letter organizations, Crockett urged attendees to mobilize and become active participants in the upcoming election. “This is our moment to make history,” she said, encouraging unity and collaboration among organizations that have long championed social justice and equity.

Her visit was not just a campaign stop; it was a call to action. During her remarks, the crowd responded with enthusiasm. It was clear that Congresswoman Crockett’s message resonated deeply with attendees, who had traveled from as far away as Madison to hear her speak. The event addressed the importance of the power of the Black vote in determining the trajectory of future leadership and in shaping the future of the nation.

Early voting has begun in Wisconsin via absentee ballots. In-person, absentee voting begins October 22nd and runs through November 3rd, in most municipalities. To find out your voting status, ballot information, or how to register to vote, visit myvote.wi.gov.