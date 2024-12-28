AI in Radio Broadcasting

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

I host a daily talk show on the radio, at least for now. If you haven’t noticed, familiar voices are leaving local airwaves. The landscape of radio broadcasting has been undergoing a seismic shift, and artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly pivotal role.

The recent announcement by iHeartRadio to let go of on-air personalities, at one of its stations, marks a significant moment in this evolution. This move highlights the growing reliance on AI in the industry and raises questions about the future of radio as we know it.

The integration of AI into radio broadcasting is not a new phenomenon; however, the pace of its adoption is accelerating. AI chatbots and voice technologies are now capable of hosting talk shows, curating playlists, and even engaging with listeners in real time. Proponents contend that the introduction of AI talk show hosts can streamline operations, reduce costs, and provide a seemingly endless supply of content. This shift can be particularly appealing in an era where profitability is a concern and dwindling advertising is real.

Radio stations, both large and small alike, have been grappling with declining revenues for years. Digital media and changing listener habits are a serious threat to traditional stations. These stations are looking for ways to increase profits and decrease expenses. Many of them have been exploring alternative models. Folks are trying to figure out if AI is the answer.

Moving toward an AI-driven model, for talk show hosts, could be seen as a financially sound decision. Yes, you could cut costs associated with salaries, benefits, and other expenses tied to human on-air talent.

However, while AI can provide efficiency, it lacks the unique human touch that resonates with audiences. The emotional connection that I have formed with listeners can’t be generated by AI. The ability to connect, hear joy and stress in a listener’s voice, and respond accordingly can’t be achieved by AI.

In addition, local radio stations have historically played a crucial role in providing a platform for voices and issues that might otherwise be ignored. Many of these stations are struggling to stay on the air, facing financial hardships that make the prospect of using AI-hosted content seem more appealing. However, the fight for survival among these stations is not just about profitability; it’s about preserving culture, identity, and representation in media.

Going forward, it’s vital to understand the balance between efficiency and personal connection, the need for diversity in AI programming to reflect the communities served, and how AI could assist rather than replace human talent. It is crucial to find a path that embraces technology and that respects the roots of community engagement and representation that our listeners have come to rely on. In the meantime, you can catch me on the air.