County Executive David Crowley Earns Bachelor’s Degree, Delivers Commencement Address at UW-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – On December 15th, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. County Executive Crowley also delivered the UW-Milwaukee commencement address at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

After dropping out nearly 20 years ago, Crowley earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Community Engagement and Education from the UWM School of Education. Crowley finished his bachelor’s degree while balancing the needs of his family and faithfully serving the people of Milwaukee County. He was among more than 1,700 individuals receiving degrees this semester.

During his commencement address, Crowley said, “I’ve learned a lot on this path—sometimes the hard way, sometimes the easy way—but always with the intention of setting a better example for my three daughters… When I decided to return to school, I wanted my kids to know that it’s okay to start over, to reinvent yourself, and to challenge yourself—even when life feels overwhelming… So many people in Wisconsin need to know that hard work, resilience, and persistence pays off. And, that with the right mindset, anything is possible.”

At the ceremony, Crowley highlighted the need to continue investing in education at all levels, including early childhood education, K-12 schools, higher education, and more. He also described the challenges non-traditional students like himself face in returning to school.

Crowley said during his commencement address, “More people from all walks of life should have access to the tools that guide us to success. And frankly, opportunity should not be as rare as it has become today, especially for our most vulnerable. No matter how many degrees you have, our respective levels of education should not divide us – they should bring us together and make our state better. That’s why I believe in the power of education.”

The County Executive’s full address as prepared for delivery is attached. The livestream recording can be seen on UWM’s website, where it will remain available for viewing following the ceremony. Pictures from the UWM commencement ceremony are available upon request.

In closing out the address, Crowley said, “As I stand here today, a proud graduate and a proud parent, I leave you with this: no dream is too big, and no challenge is too difficult. The future belongs to those who dare to shape it. We all have the ability to create the life we want and to help others along the way. You’ve already proven your strength, your courage, and your resilience. Now, it’s time to take that energy into the world.”